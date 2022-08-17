Are VPS down right now?
My robot stopped making orders by no order of mine.
My VPS is paid and the robot was well synched.
The status looks ok, but orders are orders are not created. What is wrong? Server is Real07.
Something is wrong with the VPS.
The robot works flawlessly on the platform, when opened in my PC.
At the VPS, nothing.
Check with the author/seller if this EA is MQL5 VPS compatible.
It is. It was a working EA on a working VPS until today, and it stopped for no apparent reason.
The EA still works on premises, but not on VPS. VPS has the symbol that it is running, but performs no trades at all.
I am using an MT4 platform, but that was never an issue. I subscribed the VPS inside the platform.
It is. It was a working EA on a working VPS until today, and it stopped for no apparent reason.
The EA still works on premises, but not on VPS. VPS has the symbol that it is running, but performs no trades at all.
I am using an MT4 platform, but that was never an issue. I subscribed the VPS inside the platform.
Have you checked:
- your signal settings, money, ...
- the logs locally and
- the logs of the vps?
It is working. I don't really understand what it was. Worked after a resynch.
It is happening again.
How can a VPS running a EA stop placing orders for no apparent reason two days in a row, being online?
Already synchronized twice with the platform, it is not working.
Edit: worked at the third time, only God knows why.
this VPS. I'll tell you.
It is happening again.
How can a VPS running a EA stop placing orders for no apparent reason two days in a row, being online?
Already synchronized twice with the platform, it is not working.
Edit: worked at the third time, only God knows why.
this VPS. I'll tell you.
Since no one else has similar issues, it must something on your side.
Try to change to another MQL5 VP server and migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Since no one else has similar issues, it must something on your side.
Try to change to another MQL5 VP server and migrate again.
This solved it. Thank you so much.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
My robot stopped making orders by no order of mine.
My VPS is paid and the robot was well synched.
The status looks ok, but orders are orders are not created. What is wrong? Server is Real07.