Max size of local variable
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Limitation is total size. MT4 is 32 bits.
512Kb/8b (a double) is 65,536. An array of 65000 compiles just fine. Show your code.
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The real question is why do you want that array.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
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Hello every one.
How much is the maximum size of a public variable? Can this amount be increased?