Max size of local variable

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Hello every one.

How much is the maximum size of a public variable? Can this amount be increased?

For example, I want to define an array with 30,000 indices, which gives an error of variable size being too large.
 

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Limitation is total size. MT4 is 32 bits.  max

    512Kb/8b (a double) is 65,536. An array of 65000 compiles just fine. Show your code.

  3. The real question is why do you want that array.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              The XY Problem

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