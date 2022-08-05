Asset filtering

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Hi Everyone, 

I am developing a multi-currency mean reversion strategy. I currently use instantaneous filtering to get rid of potential trades where there is high market noise, low volatility, lack of clear trend and particularly high relative volume. This has proven to be effective but I'm also looking to filter out FX pairs which aren't as receptive to strategy.

My question is how should I go about defining which currency pairs are most suited to the strategy?

Should it solely be based on backtesting results? And if so over what period of time? Or should I be asset filtering based on average market noise and identifying which currency pairs range the most or any other factors? 

Thanks for all your help in advance!

 
luccc :

Hi Everyone, 

I am developing a multi-currency mean reversion strategy. I currently use instantaneous filtering to get rid of potential trades where there is high market noise, low volatility, lack of clear trend and particularly high relative volume. This has proven to be effective but I'm also looking to filter out FX pairs which aren't as receptive to strategy.

My question is how should I go about defining which currency pairs are most suited to the strategy?

Should it solely be based on backtesting results? And if so over what period of time? Or should I be asset filtering based on average market noise and identifying which currency pairs range the most or any other factors? 

Thanks for all your help in advance!

If you're talking about correlation, I suggest you pay attention to cross pairs.

I find the following article helpful.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734686

The correlation of majors and cross pairs
The correlation of majors and cross pairs
  • 2020.03.31
  • www.mql5.com
Today I'd like to talk about a correlation that is absolutely essential when it comes to trading Forex successfully. Let's start with a trade example we've spotted this morning on AUDCAD As you can
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

If you're talking about correlation, I suggest you pay attention to cross pairs.

I find the following article helpful.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734686

Im not looking to identify correlation. Simply want to find to identify which pairs work best for my strategy 

 

Hi, i would just do a backtest and look at the result for each symbol.
Since you are developing a reversion strategy smybols like AUDNZD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD will probably perform well.
And I bet GBPJPY is one of the worse ones ;D

At least that's how I do it...

Symbol filtering
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