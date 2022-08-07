Strategy Tester - page 2

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Robert Jenkins #:

Going back to my original image

how did those greyed numbers get there ? ... who put them there ? ... who decided on the initial values  ? ... The person that wrote the EA

Back to my question ... How do I change them ... Not to optimise BUT be the new default value

Only method known is editing the set file itself.


 

That could well be what I am looking for ... Edit the set file in Notepad++

Got there in the end

Thank you :)

If only my original question had been ... "How do I edit the set file"

set_file
 
PLEASE  CONSIDER  THIS  QUESTION  CLOSED
 
Robert Jenkins #:

That could well be what I am looking for ... Edit the set file in Notepad++

Got there in the end

Thank you :)

If only my original question had been ... "How do I edit the set file"

lol finally done with set file. Anyway improve your "what you are after in words" skill.
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