Strategy Tester - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Going back to my original image
how did those greyed numbers get there ? ... who put them there ? ... who decided on the initial values ? ... The person that wrote the EA
Back to my question ... How do I change them ... Not to optimise BUT be the new default value
That could well be what I am looking for ... Edit the set file in Notepad++
Got there in the end
Thank you :)
If only my original question had been ... "How do I edit the set file"
That could well be what I am looking for ... Edit the set file in Notepad++
Got there in the end
Thank you :)
If only my original question had been ... "How do I edit the set file"