Problem using custom Indicator

New comment
 

Hi everyone, I have this indicator that I want to used in my EA. I found it doesn't works cohesively between the value on the chart and on the strategy tester.

chart

this is screenshot from my chart, the blue line on the bottom is the indicator that I mentioned. In this chart the indicator shows bull trend but when I pull the value from it I found that the value indicates bear trend and not bull.

logs

from 16:00 it shows the value of bear trend while the indicator shows bull.

double buyTrend(int shift=0)
  {
   return iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Custom\\BuySell\\Buy-Sell_Alerts",8,240,false,0,shift);
  }

double sellTrend(int shift=0)
  {
   return iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Custom\\BuySell\\Buy-Sell_Alerts",8,240,false,1,shift);
  }

This is my code to refer to the indicator value.

Can anyone help me to check whether the indicator that faulty.

Thank you.

 
Ex4/5 files are not allowed, post the source code please (mq4/5).
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

check your indicator file adress and indicator buffer number in your iCustom codes.

there's nothing wrong with indicator address, the EA works without error and the buffer number is also correct both data windows and charts shows that at that datetime the indicator is bullish but when I tried to print it on strategy tester the value is different. I tried to use script and the result is the same with the chart, data window and alert window. The problem is only when I tried to print it on the strategy tester

 
Luandre Ezra #:

there's nothing wrong with indicator address, the EA works without error and the buffer number is also correct both data windows and charts shows that at that datetime the indicator is bullish but when I tried to print it on strategy tester the value is different. I tried to use script and the result is the same with the chart, data window and alert window. The problem is only when I tried to print it on the strategy tester

ok then. I think you need to contact the owner of the indicator for your strategy test issue. there is nothing to do without open source codes.

 
  1. Your image is useless since you cut off the price scale.
  2. The buy/sell values are changing, so they are probably the red/green lines in your image. Not the blue line.
 
William Roeder #:
  1. Your image is useless since you cut off the price scale.
  2. The buy/sell values are changing, so they are probably the red/green lines in your image. Not the blue line.

here's the full chart with price scale.

There's only 2 buffer one referring to the blue line and the other one is red line.

From the alert from this indicator, I think the problem is Candle TF setting. The alert shows that it needs more than default candle TF setting but when I tried to change it MT4 would freeze. There's nothing I can do again about it.

 
Luandre Ezra # :

here's the full chart with price scale.

There's only 2 buffer one referring to the blue line and the other one is red line.

From the alert from this indicator, I think the problem is Candle TF setting. The alert shows that it needs more than default candle TF setting but when I tried to change it MT4 would freeze. There's nothing I can do again about it.

There was another indicator in the first picture you sent, and the buy and sell arrows on the graphic picture appeared to be in harmony with that indicator. I think you are trying to define some things as mixed.

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

There was another indicator in the first picture you sent, and the buy and sell arrows on the graphic picture appeared to be in harmony with that indicator. I think you are trying to define some things as mixed.

Yes there's another indicator that I used as an entry but the problem isn't lies in the other indicator. The problem is that the data that I retrieve on strategy tester is different from the chart, data window and alert window.
New comment