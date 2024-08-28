Volume Limit Reached - Validation for new Expert Advisor error
Your EA must be coded to read the broker's contract specifications, such volume limitations, and prevent that from happening.
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SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN
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double
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SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX
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Maximal volume for a deal
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double
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SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP
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Minimal volume change step for deal execution
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double
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SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT
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Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots.
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double
Hello ffellow developers.
I have an issue. This error is so persistent and am not sure now what to do. Please assist
Hello ffellow developers.
I have an issue. This error is so persistent and am not sure now what to do. Please assist
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Hello there
I've created Experts for MT4 and MT5.. sometimes the MT4 product uploads and not the MT5 and other way round.
Today, the MT5 code did not upload and I am getting these errors.. I checked the volume limit and it's at 500 lots so it's ample yet it's still not letting me get through the validation. Any ideas?
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) strategy tester report 13 total trades test on XAUUSD,D1 (netting) there are no trading operations test on GBPUSD,M30 (netting) 2020.02.03 01:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31110 sl: 1.30510 tp: 1.31310 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 01:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31653 sl: 1.31053 tp: 1.31853 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 02:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31600 sl: 1.31000 tp: 1.31800 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 02:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31665 sl: 1.31065 tp: 1.31865 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 03:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31734 sl: 1.31134 tp: 1.31934 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 03:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31659 sl: 1.31059 tp: 1.31859 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 04:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31557 sl: 1.30957 tp: 1.31757 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 04:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31543 sl: 1.30943 tp: 1.31743 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 05:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31581 sl: 1.30981 tp: 1.31781 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 05:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31553 sl: 1.30953 tp: 1.31753 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 06:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31357 sl: 1.30757 tp: 1.31557 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 06:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31432 sl: 1.30832 tp: 1.31632 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 07:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31398 sl: 1.30798 tp: 1.31598 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 07:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31397 sl: 1.30797 tp: 1.31597 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 08:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31519 sl: 1.30919 tp: 1.31719 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 08:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31517 sl: 1.30917 tp: 1.31717 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 09:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31442 sl: 1.30842 tp: 1.31642 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 09:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31413 sl: 1.30813 tp: 1.31613 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 10:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31254 sl: 1.30654 tp: 1.31454 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 10:30:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.31173 sl: 1.30573 tp: 1.31373 [Volume limit reached] 2020.02.03 11:00:00 failed buy limit 8.3 GBPUSD at 1.30989 sl: 1.30389 tp: 1.31189 [Volume limit reached] there are no trading operations