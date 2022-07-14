Indicator Buffer issue

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I have an indicator that adds values to the previous value of the buffer.

My formula is: buffer[i] = buffer[i+1] + some_values

Now the problem is after sometime when attaching the indicator to the chart, all the values indicator repaint. See images below:

After attaching to chart:


After sometime or when changing timeframes then going back again:

The plots should start from zero but here it looks like it started from value of the current bar then all of them converge going to zero.

I already tried initializing the buffers in OnInit and prev_calculated=0 but got no luck. Is this a bug in buffer?

 

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