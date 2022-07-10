Custom indicator buffers always zero
If my custom indicator works as coded, even when called by iCustom on visual mode it works fine. Buffers draw and reset as coded.
Why would buffers be always zero when called in an EA on Comment()?
What possible stupid mistakes I could have made?
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
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We can't see your iCustom code, nor your indicator.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your iCustom code, nor your indicator.
I'm sorry about that I was not done with it. Here's my final code. When I run it on live data it works as it should but buffers are always zero even when called by iCustom
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Blue #property indicator_label1 "HH" #property indicator_label2 "LL" #property indicator_label3 "HL" #property indicator_label4 "LH" double HHBuffer[]; double HLBuffer[]; double LLBuffer[]; double LHBuffer[]; double HHstore = 0, HLsotre = 0, LLstore = 0, LHstore = 0; int ExtArrowShift = 8; double HHstoret = 0, LLstoret = 0; //these ones can be zeroed without affecting the main calculations double _low = 0, _high = 0; // store lows and highs of last calculated incase there's a gap //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0, HHBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, LHBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2, LLBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3, HLBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 217); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 217); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_ARROW, 218); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 218); //--- arrow shifts when drawing PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, -8); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, -ExtArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, ExtArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, 8); //--- sets drawing line empty value-- PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total < 2) return(0); int start; //--- clean up arrays if(prev_calculated < 2) { start = 2; ArrayInitialize(HHBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(LLBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(LHBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(HLBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); } else start = rates_total - 1; //--- main cycle of calculations for(int i = start; i < rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped(); i++) { //clean LH & HL storage if there's an engulfing bar if(high[i + 1] == HHstore && low[i + 1] == LLstore) { HLsotre = 0; LHstore = 0; } //---Higher high logic after first calculations if(LHstore != 0) { if(high[i] >= HHstore || high[i] > LHstore) { HHstore = high[i]; HHstoret = high[i]; // store this HH so that we can hide HH calc when a LH form HHBuffer[i] = HHstore; _low = low[i]; // store this low incase we need a low of last calculated HH } else HHBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //---Higher high logic first calculations if(LHstore == 0) { if(high[i] >= HHstore && high[i + 1] < high[i]) { HHstore = high[i]; HHstoret = high[i]; // store this hh so that we can hide HH calc when a LH form HHBuffer[i] = HHstore; _low = low[i]; // store this low incase we need a low of last calculated HH } else HHBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- Lower LoW logic if(LLstore == 0) LLstore = low[i - 1]; if(low[i] <= LLstore || low[i] < HLsotre) { LLstore = low[i]; LLstoret = low[i]; // store this LL so that we can hide LL calc when a HL form LLBuffer[i] = LLstore; _high = high[i]; // store this high incase we need a high of the last calc LL } else LLBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; //HL & LH logic after HH & LL has been calculated if(LLstore != 0 && HHstore != 0) { //--- HL logic if(HLsotre == 0) HLsotre = LLstore; if(high[i] == HHstore && (low[i] > LLstore || low[i] > HLsotre)) { HLsotre = low[i]; LHstore = 0; HLBuffer[i] = HLsotre; LLstoret = 0; // Hide the last calculated LL until its needed } else HLBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; //--- LH logic if(low[i] == LLstore && (high[i] < HHstore || high[i] < LHstore)) { LHstore = high[i]; HLsotre = 0; LHBuffer[i] = LHstore; HHstoret = 0; // Hide this last calculated HH until its needed } else LHBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
start = rates_total - 1; //--- main cycle of calculations for(int i = start; i < rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped(); i++) { //clean LH & HL storage if there's an engulfing bar if(high[i + 1] == HHstore && low[i + 1] == LLstore) {
- i starts at rates_total - 1; your loop never runs.
- high[rates_total] does not exist, array exceeded.
- Why are you reading a future value?
- You never set high[] direction. To determine the indexing direction of time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[], call ArrayGetAsSeries(). In order not to depend on default values, you should unconditionally call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for those arrays, which are expected to work with.
Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
- i starts at rates_total - 1; your loop never runs.
- high[rates_total] does not exist, array exceeded.
- Why are you reading a future value?
- You never set high[] direction.
Learning everyday. The number 3 Point, reading a future didn't make sense to me either but that what finally made the code work I guess
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If my custom indicator works as coded, even when called by iCustom on visual mode it works fine. Buffers draw and reset as coded.
Why would buffers be always zero when called in an EA on Comment()?
What possible stupid mistakes I could have made?