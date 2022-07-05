Error in adding push notification
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- In your posted code, you have no “doAlert” text (case dependent). That file compiles just fine.
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Hi guys, trying to code this indicator to receive notifications but keep receiving this error :
'doAlert' - function not defined
and
'doAlert' - function declarations are allowed on global, namespace or class scope.
Unsure why I am receiving it and unsure how to rectify it. Could use some help. Please see indicator attached below.