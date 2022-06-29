2022.06.28 13:49:05.250 Virtual Hosting: 6377134 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 New York NY4 13' (142.215.208.141:443 failed)
You can provide synchronization/migration once again (and check MQL5 VPS logs/journal about sucessful or not).
And it is possible to change MQL5 VPS server using this link for example https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And it is possible to change MQL5 VPS server using this link for example https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks for your reply.
I tried to change the server and I succeeded only once then tried to migrate to the VPS but without success several times. after that I noticed that the option to change the server has been disabled :
thanks and best regards.
Houssam
You can wait till tomorrow ... why?
Because all the changes are not immediately affected ...
If you have this issue tomorrow - let me know (by PM or on this thread) and I will ask on the service desk about advice for what to do for example.
Because all the changes are not immediately affected ...
If you have this issue tomorrow - let me know (by PM or on this thread) and I will ask on the service desk about advice for what to do for example.
Still have the same issue today after several trials i got the same message " migration failed " " cann't connect to the server ".
thanks a lot !
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Hello,
can you please support to connect the purchased VPS : always the same message when connecting :
2022.06.28 13:49:05.250 Virtual Hosting: 6377134 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 New York NY4 13' (142.215.208.141:443 failed)
thank you in advance.