Extract Object description from a chart
Hi there, Kindly assist with a script that can extract the object description from a chart.
There is no object description from a chart. You get it from the object.
MQL5 Reference → Object Functions → ObjectGetString → ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING → OBJPROP_TEXT
MQL5 Reference → Object Functions → ObjectGetString → ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING → OBJPROP_TEXT
Thanks you so much William.
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