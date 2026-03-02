Does MQL5 have live chat? - page 2
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i needed to download a new MT% platform bcs. the other one was corrupted.
No ALL my VPS access and ALL of my Templates, baught indicators i can NOT access anymore??
What to do ??
It is very annoying, that MT5 doesnt have a HELP desk.
Saludos
i needed to download a new MT% platform bcs. the other one was corrupted.
No ALL my VPS access and ALL of my Templates, baught indicators i can NOT access anymore??
What to do ??
It is very annoying, that MT5 doesnt have a HELP desk.
Saludos
Why can not access?
If you are using storage in MetaEditor so you can access all the templates, indicators and so on from any computer in any time incl for new Metatrader instance installed.
But yes - the purchases should be installed once again from same Metatrader (and it is very easy as well).
Do you use storage, right? Most of the traders are using it ... so it is eacy to install everything from tghe storage (it is less than 1 minute to do).
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And to the price and so on.
The price on the chart (quotes), the time of the price on the chart, the charts, the symbols to trade, and names of the symbols to trade, the trading money - all of them are related to the brokers only (it is not related to MT5 at all).
So, if you have the issue with one of those items mentioned above - ask your broker for support.
i needed to download a new MT% platform bcs. the other one was corrupted.
No ALL my PS access and ALL of my Templates, baught indicators i can NOT access anymore??
What to do ??
It is very annoying, that MT5 doesnt have a HELP desk.
Saludos
Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your rudolfo007 login and then go to My Purchases, under the Market folder in the Navigator window to install your purchases.
Good day fellows please am having challenges with my MT5 after updating this. Am observed arrows and dotted lines on my candle stick chart. Please how do I remove the arrows and dotted lines on my candle stick
There arrows and dotted lines are the trade history, you can go to the settings and remove them.
Hey guys I'm new here I can't download in indicators and set them up for my mt5 app help me guys.
Hey guys I'm new here I can't download in indicators and set them up for my mt5 app help me guys.
Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your fridavs123 login and then click the Market option in your MT5 terminal to browse through it.
Please Active my accounts
Please Active my accounts
If you are talking about your trading accounts, contact your broker.
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