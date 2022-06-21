How To Respond to Freelance Jobs? - page 2

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Keith Watford #: Well I see that a new job posted on freelance has had 15 applicants all with varied amounts of jobs in progress (free to loaded). So i can't even guess why you are having this problem. I doubt that admin will be likely to do anything until after the weekend.

Well, there are least 3 people here that have the problem, and in my case I know I have not been banned, and the other two also do not mention anything about being banned. One of them even mentions that it has been over a week that he has been in this situation.

So, something is definitely wrong with the site, even though it's not affecting all users.

Keith, can you perhaps inquire with the admins (after the weekend)? We, as normal users, have no impact on such things.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Keith, can you perhaps inquire with the admins (after the weekend)? We, as normal users, have no impact on such things.

I have sent a message to one of the admins with a link to this thread.

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Keith Watford #: I have sent a message to one of the admins with a link to this thread.
Thank you!
 
Alan Ray Northam:
When I go to the Freelance tab and select a job I would like to apply for to develop a project for a customer I do not see a link or button to apply for the job.  How do I apply to develop a project in Freelance tab.  Note: I am registered as a Seller.

You violated Rules in the job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/170720/


Every user agrees with Freelance Rules when he wants to use this service.

Please do not violate the Rules of using the Freelance service. Exchanging the contact data before concluding a Work Agreement is not allowed - https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#warning:

Fulfilling Orders outside of the Freelance service

  1. You can use the Freelance service only for its intended purpose - carrying out all necessary works and making payments for published Orders. Searching for customers and developers in the Freelance service in order to perform a work outside of the service is forbidden.
  2. Customers and Applicants cannot exchange contact data in any form before concluding a Work Agreement. Violators are banned from participating in the Freelance.
  3. Carrying out works and payments for Freelance Orders outside of the service is forbidden. Violators lose access to all MQL5.com website services.
  4. The Administration has the right to ban violators from participating in the Freelance service without any explanation after an internal investigation.



Freelance service at MQL5.com: Tradingview strategy to mt4
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Tradingview strategy to mt4
  • 2022.05.26
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, i have a tradingview strategy which i will like to convert. i need a professional who can work on my project, I need to convert my tradingview strategy to mt4. Please if you can do it, let me know. - en
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