How To Respond to Freelance Jobs? - page 2
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Well, there are least 3 people here that have the problem, and in my case I know I have not been banned, and the other two also do not mention anything about being banned. One of them even mentions that it has been over a week that he has been in this situation.
So, something is definitely wrong with the site, even though it's not affecting all users.
Keith, can you perhaps inquire with the admins (after the weekend)? We, as normal users, have no impact on such things.
Keith, can you perhaps inquire with the admins (after the weekend)? We, as normal users, have no impact on such things.
I have sent a message to one of the admins with a link to this thread.
When I go to the Freelance tab and select a job I would like to apply for to develop a project for a customer I do not see a link or button to apply for the job. How do I apply to develop a project in Freelance tab. Note: I am registered as a Seller.
You violated Rules in the job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/170720/
Every user agrees with Freelance Rules when he wants to use this service.
Please do not violate the Rules of using the Freelance service. Exchanging the contact data before concluding a Work Agreement is not allowed - https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#warning:
Fulfilling Orders outside of the Freelance service