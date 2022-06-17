VPS not starting

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Hello Team,

My VPS is not starting ,please could you help?

I've attached some screenshots.

Thanks

Marco

Error Message

2022.06.17 09:40:35.934 Virtual Hosting 6373876: failed to get status for 6373876 failed to execute the migrate command

 
I tried to re-start the instance from my profile\hosting, then restarted MetaTrader but still the same issue.
 

MQL5 VPS only starts when you migrate a valid and active setup to it, so attach your EAs on your charts or setup your signal and then migrate them to your MQL5 VPS.

Then you will see your MQL5 VPS icon turn green and you can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal to confirm that everything was migrated successfully.

 

Thank you for your prompt response.

Yes I did it but still the same issue...please see my screenshot attached.

Regards

Marco

Files:
VPS_not_starting_3.png  86 kb
 

Sever has changed to New York and now it's working.

Many thanks!

Marco

 
Marco Strozzi #:

Thank you for your prompt response.

Yes I did it but still the same issue...please see my screenshot attached.

Regards

Marco

Then either your EA is not MQL5 VPS compatible (due to dll or something) or your MQL5 VP server has an issue.

For the first contact the author/seller of the EA, for the second move your MQL5 VPS to another server (Change Server option) and try the whole migration setup again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Marco Strozzi # :

Sever has changed to New York and now it's working.

Many thanks!

Marco

Do not want a screenshot - do it differently: provide a log file (terminal log) as a *.log file.

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