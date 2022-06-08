Trouble with SQL Database query results.
sizeof()returns the byte-size of your data structure, not the total rows of your SELECT result
int recCount=sizeof(restriction);
Soewono Effendi #:
sizeof()returns the byte-size of your data structure, not the total rows of your SELECT result
sizeof()returns the byte-size of your data structure, not the total rows of your SELECT result
Thank you!
Dang, now I'll have to find out how to determine the record count. I appreciate it very much!!!!
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Hello,
I'm starting to work with Databases and I'm getting more records in a query in MQL than if I paste the exact same query in the database interface.
I literally paste the SELECT statement from my MQL code into the database query interface. In the query interface I get six records. In the MQL I get 28 records, and in the database interface a "SELECT * ...." returns 76 records.
The SELECT statements:
In the database interface:
And in the MQL code, I get 28 Records:
I'm totally confused. I feel like if I execute a SELECT in the query interface, and copy/paste it into my MQL, I should always get the same record count.
Capitalizing the field names in my struct doesn't change anything either.
Any help is GREATLY appreciated!!!
Thanks,