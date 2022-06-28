Highest Bar MQl4

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[Deleted]  

There is Highest Bar and lowest bar in MQL4 but how would you program highest ATR value. 

 int HC = iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH, 100,0);
 
Sanjay Rathore:

There is Highest Bar and lowest bar in MQL4 but how would you program highest ATR value. 

Create a buffer for an array. Use the buffer on the ATR with for loop, loop should have a reset count. Return the highest value using ArrayMaximum. 

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #:

If you had used this, you would have found this: how can i find a bar which have lowest or highest indicator index? - Indices - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
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thanks William and Adj007, i worked it out, it was a whole array issue, similar to what you sent through.

[Deleted]  
Adj007 #:
Create a buffer for an array. Use the buffer on the ATR with for loop, loop should have a reset count. Return the highest value using ArrayMaximum. 

Hi Adj,

is this what you mean?

int BarIndexHigh()
{

int BarsToCheck=400;
double IndicatorValues[400];
for(int i=0;i<BarsToCheck;i++){
   IndicatorValues[i]=iATR(NULL,0,7,i);
   Print(StringConcatenate("BarIndex_",i," ATR: ",IndicatorValues[i]));     
}

int BarIndexHigh=ArrayMaximum(IndicatorValues);

return BarIndexHigh;
}
[Deleted]  
Adj007 #:
Create a buffer for an array. Use the buffer on the ATR with for loop, loop should have a reset count. Return the highest value using ArrayMaximum. 

Hi Adj007,


A question similarly along those lines; During a day session of trading if I had a Price doing that of the image below, how would I calculate B to C after calculating A to B.


 
Sanjay Rathore #:

Hi Adj007,


A question similarly along those lines; During a day session of trading if I had a Price doing that of the image below, how would I calculate B to C after calculating A to B.


The distance from b to c would need to be shorter than calculated a to b for ab and bc to be comfirmed further.


Sanjay Rathore #:

Hi Adj,

is this what you mean?

I believe william attatched a code on here which seemed to be ok, but I think your code isnt right again as you dont return a function into a function

[Deleted]  
Adj007 #:

The distance from b to c would need to be shorter than calculated a to b for ab and bc to be comfirmed further.


I believe william attatched a code on here which seemed to be ok, but I think your code isnt right again as you dont return a function into a function

Thanks Adj007, William's programming worked thankfully. With the B to C component; would I then take the highest and lowest price within that distance? So, for instance; 

HC= Highest Candle
LC= Lowest Candle
Dist1= ??? 
Dist2= ???

double BtoC = (HC+(HC-LC))

if(dist2 < dist1 && BtoC*(ATR Value))

{
OrderSend()...
}
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