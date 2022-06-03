additional verification with withdrawal from earned money blocked

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Hi I run a signal service but all my clients funds is locked I can't seem to withdraw funds even though I'm verified


 
  • If it is "additional verification" issue or "Financial operations are limited" issue so it is ususla situation, and you should contact with the service desk as required (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page.
    or
  • If it is related to your trading account so contact with your broker for support or with regulating authority of your broker in your country (the governmental body who issues the licensed to the broker to collect money from the people on the way as deposits, yes - same with banks).
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
They not giving me a answer but I have to request everytime to open the withdrawal portal they not leaving it open 
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
They not giving me a answer but I have to request everytime to open the withdrawal portal they not leaving it open 
Who are "they"?
broker? or this MQL5 forum portal?
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Who are "they"?
broker? or this MQL5 forum portal?
Mql5
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
Mql5
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
Mql5
How many days ago did you write to the service desk about "Financial operations are limited" issue on your mql5 forum account/profile?
Did you use Contacts and requests ?
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
What's contacts and request for?
 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
What's contacts and request for?

Which money was locked?
This money on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nem3sisfx/accounting ?
example with my profil:


And it was locked because you have red banner on the page of the forum telling the following: "Financial operations are limited" issue", right?


or your bank locked your money? or your government locked? or it is not this money but your trading account money?

What's contacts and request for?

people on "Contact and request" are the service desk which validated you to be a seller here.

 
Shandrey Naswil Petersen #:
They not giving me a answer but I have to request everytime to open the withdrawal portal they not leaving it open 
If you did not contact with the service desk (using Contact and Requests link at the bottom of the page) so who are "they"?
if it is mql5 so the only way to contact with them is Contact and Requests link at the bottom of the page ... I am very confusing sorry ...
 
I have made withdrawals before this is all earned money that I received from my signals 
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