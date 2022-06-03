additional verification with withdrawal from earned money blocked - page 2
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It is from your screenshot:
Additional verification is the normal standard procedure for almost all the sellers.
So, you should wait.
If you waited for several weeks - write to the service desk using Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page:
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.