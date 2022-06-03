additional verification with withdrawal from earned money blocked - page 2

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I don't chat to service desk but there response is days late so I'm waiting on response 
 
Sergey Golubev #:
  • If it is "additional verification" issue or "Financial operations are limited" issue so it is ususla situation, and you should contact with the service desk as required (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page).
    ...

It is from your screenshot:

Additional verification is the normal standard procedure for almost all the sellers.
So, you should wait.

If you waited for several weeks - write to the service desk using Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page:
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.

 
Thanks
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