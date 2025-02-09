Problem deleting allowed URL

New comment
 
Should be able to delete a URL in the Allowed URL list just by selecting/highlighting it and hitting the Delete button, but for some reason the URL's will not delete at all.  Have tried on several MT4's on VPS, and again on MT4 locally on my laptop, same across the board - cannot delete a URL once it's put in.  Anyone else having this problem?
[Deleted]  
Stef: Should be able to delete a URL in the Allowed URL list just by selecting/highlighting it and hitting the Delete button, but for some reason the URL's will not delete at all.  Have tried on several MT4's on VPS, and again on MT4 locally on my laptop, same across the board - cannot delete a URL once it's put in.  Anyone else having this problem?

It's working for me. Click the link and hit the "DEL" key. Then remember to click on the OK button at the end. Also, remember that the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" needs to be enabled so that you can delete them.



 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It's working for me. Click the link and hit the "DEL" key. Then remember to click on the OK button at the end. Also, remember that the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" needs to be enabled so that you can delete them.



Hey Fernando!  Thanks for the reply, much appreciated.  I had done all of those things, "Allow WebRequest" is selected, I highlight the URL to delete, hit Delete button then ok.  As soon as I go back in to check it, the URL is still there.  Happens on every single one of my platforms, both local and VPS!  I don't know why.

Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / order_calc_margin
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / order_calc_margin
  • www.mql5.com
order_calc_margin - MetaTrader for Python - Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Stef #: Hey Fernando!  Thanks for the reply, much appreciated.  I had done all of those things, "Allow WebRequest" is selected, I highlight the URL to delete, hit Delete button then ok.  As soon as I go back in to check it, the URL is still there.  Happens on every single one of my platforms, both local and VPS!  I don't know why.

Maybe you have some file corruption. The WebRequest URLs are stored in the in the "<data folder>\Config\common.ini".

The should be a line starting with "WebRequestUrl" under "[Experts]" as follows:

[Experts]
WebRequest=1
WebRequestUrl=2B41E91C62B45D9D5EF96DB2882501EF192FA5DBC214FD3DB92159AB5E9E4CE775BACB6806F45369134934866CAC27C2468BAD4AE5D32D433066

So, close MetaTrader, edit that file and delete the "WebRequestUrl" line, save the file, and restart MetaTrader.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Maybe you have some file corruption. The WebRequest URLs are stored in the in the "<data folder>\Config\common.ini".

The should be a line starting with "WebRequestUrl" under "[Experts]" as follows:

So, close MetaTrader, edit that file and delete the "WebRequestUrl" line, save the file, and restart MetaTrader.

I'll definitely try that, thanks so much Fernando!! 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Maybe you have some file corruption. The WebRequest URLs are stored in the in the "<data folder>\Config\common.ini".

The should be a line starting with "WebRequestUrl" under "[Experts]" as follows:

So, close MetaTrader, edit that file and delete the "WebRequestUrl" line, save the file, and restart MetaTrader.

i have same issue, i cant delete url and also i cant find common.ini file at config folder


[Deleted]  
HAMZAH Muhsin #: i have same issue, i cant delete url and also i cant find common.ini file at config folder

Sorry for the late reply. It seems that it is now stored in the "<data folder>\Config\experts.ini" file instead of the "common.ini".

However this is a binary file and not a text file, so it cannot be edited freely. It can however be deleted and the necessary options be input again.

EDIT: To find the <data folder>, go to the Menu — File → Open Data Folder.
 
Fernando Carreiro #: It's working for me. Click the link and hit the "DEL" key. Then remember to click on the OK button at the end. Also, remember that the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" needs to be enabled so that you can delete them.

thank you

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Sorry for the late reply. It seems that it is now stored in the "<data folder>\Config\experts.ini" file instead of the "common.ini".

However this is a binary file and not a text file, so it cannot be edited freely. It can however be deleted and the necessary options be input again.

EDIT: To find the <data folder>, go to the Menu — File → Open Data Folder.

You mean delete the experts.ini file and then just reopen and web addresses will be blank?  As it wont' let me manually delete them either.  I'm running a VPS since I have a Mac but I wouldn't think that should have anything to do with it as all other functions work fine.

New comment