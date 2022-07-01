can't register VPS of MT4's ICmarketssc-live32, can anyone help me
As I understand - some brokers' servers are not available for MQL5 VPS (to register MQL5 VPS with them).
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.10 17:47
Go to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps and insert ICMarket and after that - select the ICMarket server from menue and you will see the ping from MQL5 VPS to the broker, for example:
Theo tôi hiểu - máy chủ của một số nhà môi giới không thể sử dụng cho MQL5 VPS (để đăng ký MQL5 VPS với họ).
I can't ping, and no data
Yes, I found it too (by searching "ICmarketsSC-Live3"):
I also cannot connect to ICmarketssc-live32 (with MT4).
The specified webpage can ping that server, however (from a browser on the VPN I am using, if that matters).
As described somewhere else, this is how I solved it:
Go to File>open new account and add that particular server to the list. It will find it, including some other servers (34, 35..).
Proceed from there with your existing account, it will give you that option (no need to open a new account).
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