can't register VPS of MT4's ICmarketssc-live32, can anyone help me

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can't register VPS of MT4's ICmarketssc-live32, can anyone help me
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As I understand - some brokers' servers are not available for MQL5 VPS (to register MQL5 VPS with them).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL VPS - discription

Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.10 17:47

Go to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps and insert ICMarket and after that - select the ICMarket server from menue and you will see the ping from MQL5 VPS to the broker, for example:




 
Sergey Golubev # :

Theo tôi hiểu - máy chủ của một số nhà môi giới không thể sử dụng cho MQL5 VPS (để đăng ký MQL5 VPS với họ).


I can't ping, and no data

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Quoc Cuong Tran #:

I can't ping, and no data

Just checked - the server is there. Please try again.

 

Yes, I found it too (by searching "ICmarketsSC-Live3"):

MQL5 VPS

 

I also cannot connect to ICmarketssc-live32 (with MT4).

The specified webpage can ping that server, however (from a browser on the VPN I am using, if that matters).

 

As described somewhere else, this is how I solved it:

Go to File>open new account and add that particular server to the list. It will find it, including some other servers (34, 35..).

Proceed from there with your existing account, it will give you that option (no need to open a new account).

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