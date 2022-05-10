Why is the latency so bad for my VPS

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When I started witht he VPS about 5 months ago the latency was 0.89ms  today its 414ms. Why How do I get this fixed?
 

0.89 ms? Broker needs some time to execute your order, and it is standard  about 50 ms for MT4 systems.
So, 0.89 ms time from MQL5 VPS location to the broker's server location is useless (it is useless to have such a small ping in this case).
read this small thread about ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526

You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one MQL5 VPS server to an other one: post
But estimate the ping first: enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
  • 2018.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
hello i Check my Server After My EA work until See fast do my order ( ms ) i show this happend , how that...
 
browser57:
When I started witht he VPS about 5 months ago the latency was 0.89ms  today its 414ms. Why How do I get this fixed?

Are you talking about MQL5 VPS?

If yes, change your VPS server to another and check again.

If not, we can't help you here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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