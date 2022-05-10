Why is the latency so bad for my VPS
0.89 ms? Broker needs some time to execute your order, and it is standard about 50 ms for MT4 systems.
So, 0.89 ms time from MQL5 VPS location to the broker's server location is useless (it is useless to have such a small ping in this case).
read this small thread about ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one MQL5 VPS server to an other one: post #5
But estimate the ping first: enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
- 2018.11.02
- www.mql5.com
When I started witht he VPS about 5 months ago the latency was 0.89ms today its 414ms. Why How do I get this fixed?
Are you talking about MQL5 VPS?
If yes, change your VPS server to another and check again.
If not, we can't help you here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use