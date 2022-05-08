Problem with chart ID
sd59: Please can someone advise why they are different values?Global Variables are type Double and can only store 15 digits accurately.
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
William Roeder #:
Global Variables are type Double and can only store 15 digits accurately.
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
Global Variables are type Double and can only store 15 digits accurately.
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys,
Have run into a small problem regarding chart ID's.
I have this code in a script:
This is the 'Print' output:
This is the Global Variable:
Please can someone advise why they are different values?