Indicators: Price - EMAs
i think could be useful for EAs to put level of tp/sl in spesific level based on EMA
Thanks for your effort. Just like when you want to add a moving average and you can choose "MA method" and "Apply to" from a drop down menu, It would be so cool if you add the ability to choose between close and open price and also choose whatever kinds of moving average the traders wish for.
Thanks for your idea
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Price - EMAs:
The indicator shows the distance between the open price and 3 different exponential moving averages (EMAs) in pips.
Author: Inovance