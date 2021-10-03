MT4: How to add the drop menu to allow choice of open price, high price, low price to my indicator?
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price; // Applied priceor use the OnCalculate with price.
William Roeder #:
or use the OnCalculate with price.
or use the OnCalculate with price.
In MT4, this applied price is used in the build-in functions like iMA(), iRSI(). But it will not change the Close[i] in my indicator.
How can I set the parameter to change the Close[i] to High[i] or Low[i] in MT4 ?
BTW, I tried MT5, it automatically has a parameter tag which allows to change the applied price while I only code the Close[i] in the script.
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I composed my indicator using Close[i].
But I saw the official indicators allow traders to choose which price to apply to in the parameter settings. How to code that?
Thanks