question stochastic buffer

hello... iam using mt5 build478...
i have the following question, in the docs
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/istochastic
is written for stochastic:
The buffer numbers: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/130
is using buffer 1 and buffer 2, not buffer 0 and buffer 1?
Search for therm "TradeSignal_05":
So i do a output:
stoh_buffer: [0]13.58695652173258|[1]32.9479768786027|[2]47.65624999998326
What a value is [2]???
And wich one is Main, wich is Signal, whats right?
-----------------------------------
Now i see another problem:
............
h_stoh = iStochastic(Symbol(), Period(), 5, 3, 3, MODE_EMA, STO_CLOSECLOSE);
if(h_stoh==INVALID_HANDLE){
Alert("Stochastic Handle Error!");
return(0);
} else {
if(CopyBuffer(h_stoh,0,0,3,stoh_buffer)<3) return(0);
if(!ArraySetAsSeries(stoh_buffer,true)) return(0);
}
//--- checking of the condition
Print("stohbuffer: "+ stoh_buffer[0]+"|"+stoh_buffer[1]+"|"+stoh_buffer[2]);
output like above:
Stochbuffer: 91.11111111110778|72.83950617283128|83.33333333332911
Now i can see the stochastic because of adding it to chart:
ChartIndicatorAdd(0,1,h_stoh); // to see the values
0 - is correct, Main Signal, everytime same like on chart
1 - is nearly the signal value, but it is not the same!?
2 -> i don't know, but not signal or?
for example: chart shows now:
Stochbuffer: 40.81632653061313|74.02597402597415|92.38095238095116
Main is at 40,82, correct shown
Signal is at 69,74 !! but even not 74,03!???
Many questions...
And mybe a bug? If i change to silver, buffer[1] (Signal!?) in 4H is 0...?
(SILVER,M1) Stochbuffer: 35.86956521738543|74.2857142857108|39.72602739725894
(SILVER,M30) Stochbuffer: 85.24945770065118|62.09476309226906|47.27592267135337
in 4h
(SILVER,H4) Stochbuffer: 2.431687139634019|0|17.4338319907942 every tick 0, maybe a bad bug, only in H4...?
(SILVER,D1) Stochbuffer: 67.59460635058724|84.77337809815344|99.61066187481281
thanks for your patience ;)
can somebody help?
ok, found it... if i use STO_LOWHIGH it returns values... but the signal value is wrong: