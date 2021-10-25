The order, timing and potential of the trading process - page 2
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Yusuf should be banned from creating new threads, copies of old ones, about nothing and the same thing.
No, it isn't.
You should be banned from opening, or just posting in any threads, Your Majesty. ;)
Yusuf should be banned from creating new threads, a copy of the old ones, about nothing and the same thing.
You should have created something interesting yourself first, and then go into other people's threads with your pork snout).
You should have created something interesting yourself first, and then go into other people's threads with your pork snout).
Yusuf, try to go to the stock market on forex, it is too difficult. There is a clear asymmetry in stocks, maybe you can find it with the NDP.
Thank you, Maxim, I have read the information about the stock market and roughly estimated the scope of my efforts. We need a minimum amount of special literature in the beginning. For example, we can easily determine the potential of any stock at the moment and make a ranking of the stock by that indicator.
Dear Yusuf, I apologise for the intrusion. You have put the cart before the horse.
Before making a basket of currencies, you should have thoroughly worked out the single pairs. If you can extract sufficient profit from individual pairs, your basket will work fine. In the meantime, the basket is rattling, but it does not give any growth. And it won't, as it is evident from the signal information.
The theoretical part of your approach to the market is interesting, but still in a very crude stage. I follow you and even worry about it.
Unfortunately, I do not understand the difference between trading different pairs, so that I should give up trading some pairs in favour of others and choose single pairs?
Unfortunately, no way has it come to me that trading different pairs is different from one another, so that I give up trading some pairs in favour of others and work out single pairs when choosing pairs?
Unfortunately, there is no way for me to understand the difference between trading different pairs, so that I should give up trading some pairs in favour of others, and when choosing pairs, should I work on single pairs?
at least the volatility during the day + the average pips move per day
you cannot adjust it manually, before the EUR was 60 pips, now it is 30 pips.
and while your robot is making trades at midnight with a giant spread, you have nothing to gain
But, it's not as bad as it looks:
1. The account is holding up and there are no signs of an imminent drain, or no signs of a deposit drain at all;
2) Equity is holding around its calculated values;
3. The rapid growth of the D-system potential gives hope that the equity may "burst" at one moment. The role of this potential is not yet sufficiently understood, although it is clear that it is directly related to and responsible for equity. Apparently, CU is gaining strength and waiting for the right moment to breakout.
4. Now the trade is developing along the descending NBP line, but the ascending line has not disappeared either. This fact evidences that there is still a possibility of further equity increase at this rising line. All of us, starting with me, need to learn to understand PNB better.
A rapid rise in potential?
Perhaps I don't understand something about trading...