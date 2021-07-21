Has anyone tried to look at price fluctuations in terms of higher mathematics and its already invented mathematical apparatuses. - page 5
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Why are you talking then?
I see you've changed your aviva, but you forgot to add #6 on the cross). Better replace it with this one).
What kind of expert is he? Is there one in the kodobase? What is it called?
There's a good code in Base, very simple, I think it's the one in question, if you rock it for two years, there might well be a result... you can even use half the code and get better results... all the other stuff is just a crock of shit... but no one believes in the simplicity of the solution, everyone wants a galactic divine grail... but those who believe in it laugh at themselves... ...and at the other newcomers who start searching for the truth...))
I see you've changed your aviva, but you forgot to add #6 on the cross). Better replace it with this one).
The price fluctuations... models... higher mathematics...
Solve a simple problem: I open and close trades in the market every day when I am either really drunk or totally insane. In order to simplify things, you only open/close one symbol. What can you tell me about the outcome? besides vodkazlo and possible cerrosis :-)
The price fluctuations... models... higher mathematics...
Solve a simple problem: I open and close trades in the market every day when I am either really drunk or totally insane. In order to simplify things, you only open/close one symbol. What can you tell me about the outcome? besides vodkazlo and possible cerosis :-)
"Lucky fools and drunks" - no offence meant - tested over the centuries, especially in Russia... entering a parallel space, freeing yourself from the burden of responsibility and greed... enter a kind of prayerful trance ... acquire a kind of otherworldly intuitive knowledge of reality ... and voilà profits go wild ... IMHO of course...)))
"Fools and drunks are lucky" - no offence taken - it has been tested over the centuries, especially in Russia... Entering a parallel space, freeing yourself from the burden of responsibility and greed... enter a kind of prayerful trance ... acquire a kind of otherworldly intuitive knowledge of reality ... and voila profit blowing out loud ... IMHO of course ...)))
no hard feelings...
in practical terms, there is a psychological "paradox of manual testing strategies" (and hand trading in general):
first week (period) there will be insignificant profit. second week - profit will be higher. third week - most likely underflow or underperformance. And here, on week 4-5 interesting moment starts. At this point, the trader should go on a binge, banya, baba, vodka, or go to the mountains, lamas, buddas, zen; do everything but "go to the parallel space".
To create a profitable Expert Advisor, it is enough to know arithmetic and the basics of Boolean algebra.
Here are the results of a 2021 test of an Expert Advisor in which no indicators are used in the entry and exit conditions, and only two logical variables are used for entry and without any optimization. The entry condition is so simple that it might cause you to laugh and ask yourself, "Why did it only occur to me after all these years?" After all, it's so simple!)
What is the volume of the test?
10 lots?
What is the volume of the test?
10 lots?
I usually use reinvestment, so the lot is not constant.
I usually use reinvestment, so the lot is not constant.
Where do you use it - in the tester?
what a grudge...
In practical terms, there is a psychological "paradox of hand-checking strategies" (and hand trading in general):
the first week (period) there will be insignificant profit. the second - the profit will be higher. the third - most likely under- or under-performance. And here, on week 4-5 interesting moment comes. At this point, the trader should go on a binge, banya, baba, vodka, or go to the mountains, lamas, buddas, zen; do everything but "go to the parallel space".
Even if one trades according to the simplest algorithm?
What is the essence of this paradox, expand on the idea, where does the catch lie?