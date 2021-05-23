How long did it take you to go from being a beginner to a consistently profitable trader? - page 8
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So, we were playing chess and a young boy came up to us.
As a student, I had to give a blind session to two of my friends...
Maybe he encouraged the player in this way. But it doesn't matter.
I don't think so, I just didn't take it seriously. When I was young, I managed to beat the candidates once in a while.
The analogy is inappropriate. If a person has invented a vehicle and it works properly, that does not give the right to consider it an invention if a similar or very similar one has already been created by someone else and registered as an invention. In the case of a house, if all the rules of construction are observed, it will be registered without any problems and it does not have to have any exclusive features to be registered.
First you have to make the invention, then register it.
What do you think? A child is born and will be considered a human being after receiving a birth certificate? All our notions are based on analogies.
Have you heard of simulation? It's when instead of the process being studied, a simpler process described by the same equations is studied.
Like WebGopnik opened a Buy order and went to bed. And in the morning he looks: Well, what have we got? The price goes up - profit increases, down - losses. It is the same as if the dacha has a water tank. If there is water in the tap, the tank gets filled up, if the water runs out, the tank gets emptied through the same pipe... Whoever opens tap and leaves will be left without water. It is clear that one should stand near the tank and watch. When you run out of water, turn off the tap. It's the same with warrants. You should open the tap according to the trend and watch. When the trend runs out - close.
but first he has to go to the factory to earn a new deposit
I have an idea, we should organise a new 'thing'. We should combine a DC with a factory, where wages will be paid out in deposits at the DC.
This would make a great "scam"!
As a student, I had to give a blind session to two of my friends...
Result: 1.5 out of 2 plus a prize - a bucket of beer... But I couldn't get that much into me...
I respect strong chess players, and those who can play blind even more. Do you play at https://lichess.org/?
Are you playing at https://lichess.org/?
Exactly one day
Why not on the Forbes list?
About 40 years ago, a friend and I used to sunbathe and play chess on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul. In those years I used to go there every year with a free pass to a factory pension near Kadzhi-Sai. Issyk-Kul is the pearl of Kyrgyzstan with the clearest blue water. There are only 2 disadvantages - the swimming season is shorter than the Black Sea season and there is tough ultraviolet radiation, as the lake is high above sea level.
So, we were playing chess and a young lad came up to us. He asks for a chance to play. We took him into our group. My friend suggested that I play with him. As it turned out later he was one of the strongest and most talented candidates for the Kirghiz master, who had studied at the Botvinnik Chess School. I was, and still am, playing at about the level of 1st class. Apparently, not expecting to meet a serious opponent on the beach, the child prodigy played carelessly, quickly and without thinking, and was unexpectedly defeated. He seemed to be very turned on by this and offered to play another game. He made a condition that he would play blind. He turned his back and the second game started. And here I fell into a psychological trap. Anyone who has played with children in championships knows how difficult it is to make himself play with them with full seriousness and tension. So it was with this child prodigy, playing blind against me. I couldn't get myself to play seriously in this game, so I lost. The prodigy proved with honour that he really is a strong chess player. That was the end of our parting and we never saw him again.
Amazing
Since I switched to forex, I've practically given up chess... - It's more fun here...
So you've never played on this site? You shouldn't have, it's good to stretch your brain from time to time.