How long did it take you to go from being a beginner to a consistently profitable trader? - page 11

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Vladimir Baskakov:
You have to play go, chess for dummies

Those who can't play chess, switch to go, believing that they'll be able to prove themselves there. At first sight, it seems to be simpler: there are no knights, rooks, queens and other animals, only checkers). But it's not. Every game has its own difficulties and subtleties. And your success will only be determined by how far you can calculate your options in your mind.

 
khorosh:

Those who can't play chess switch to go, believing that they'll be able to prove themselves there.

No, go beats chess on all fronts: in complexity, in adaptation to bots (just a few years ago the first bot capable of beating a human in go appeared, a stage long since passed in chess), in the elegance of the rules, in the antiquity in the end

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Well, no, go beats chess on all fronts - in complexity, in adaptation to bots (just a few years ago the first bot capable of beating a human in go appeared, which in chess is long since passed), in the elegance of the rules, in the antiquity in the end

Well maybe so, I don't play go, so my opinion here is not competent. But I have the opinion that after all chess is more popular among people and more widespread, and the mass media gives wider coverage to different international tournaments and championships...

 

The coolest chess is with forex ;)

You only have to win once, so that it's clear that it's the same thing every day.

And up to 50% a day is guaranteed, and blindly, as it becomes a robot's task.

Last 3 days. Yesterday increased the risk by 5 times:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The coolest chess is with forex ;)

You only have to win once, so that it's clear that it's the same thing every day.

And up to 50% a day is assured, and blindly, as it becomes a robot's task.

Last 3 days. Yesterday increased the risk by a factor of 5:


Don't take too much risk. The balance curve will bite down when you are fully confident in the safety of your strategy).

 
forex____:
HELLO

Your reasoning is GREAT !!!!

Thank you!

Well, sports helped a lot. MS in athletics (16 years of training).

 
Serqey Nikitin:

As a student, I had to give a blind session to two of my friends...

Result: 1.5 out of 2 plus a prize of a bucket of beer... But I couldn't get that much into me...

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😁😁😁

👍👍👍
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Serqey Nikitin:

As a student, I had to give a blind session to two of my friends...

Result: 1.5 out of 2 plus a prize of a bucket of beer... But I couldn't get that much into me...

In my youth, I took up playing blind. Opponent was weak, put him childish mate in 4 moves. What do you call checkmate in two moves? I read that it happened in the American Championship

 
Konstantin Erin:

What is mate in two moves called?

Mate in two moves is called "Stupid Mate"...

 
Alexander Bereznyak:

bullshit...

Opinion has to be proven. Arguments. Otherwise an empty voice.

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