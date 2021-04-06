An advisor without an indicator. Is this possible? - page 6
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How do I know what you are even talking about?
it's strange to ask questions then
I did a lot of different calculations in EAs in 2013. I have had enough of them. If there are no errors in the algorithm or code, everything is calculated correctly.
You must not have done enough calculations if you don't understand what kind of transition process we're talking about...
Try to understand it:
it's strange to ask questions then.
Did I ask any questions?
Did I ask any questions?
You know, this argument you guys have, "it's wrong and bad because I can't do it"... that's what it is.
What's the point of making ***balls out of ***balls?
Do you think it's a problem with the indicators and not your own crooked hands?
It was a rhetorical question, the post above deciphers its meaning.
You know, this argument you guys have, "it's wrong and bad because I can't do it"... that's what it is.
What's the point of rolling ***balls out of ***balls?
If you'll excuse me, I have a lot of respect for the experts here, including youI'll try to get out on my own
Please excuse me, I have a lot of respect for the experts here, including youI'll try to get out on my own
Dealing with your own problems is one thing, and shouting to the world that indicators are ***, just because you don't know how to cook them, is quite another.
So wrong!
The correct way is:
ma[i] = (1 - a) * price + a * ma[i+1]
That is, we need an array whose required depth depends on parameter a.
Otherwise it will be a total nonsense, at least as long as the transition process lasts, which can take quite a long time, depending on the parameter a.It is easy to check all this by comparing the indicator readings with the corresponding calculations in the EA.
This is also correct.
But we can do without the array as well.
Dealing with your own problems is one thing, and it's quite another to shout to the world that indicators are ***, just because you don't know how to prepare them.
here we go again, it wasn't that the indicator *** and doesn't count correctly, it counts correctly, the event comes with outdated data, fxsaber in private immediately understood and gave a recommendation, only I didn't understand anything in itis there anyone else here a pro?