Laboratory - statistical analysis of price charts. - page 8

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I had to learn how to draw python charts

I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,

I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))

shared on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing


 
Alexander Ivanov:

Greetings!

How do you use it on a trade?

Not on, but in) For example, in options trading.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
All candlesticks are infinitely variable, but they all share only two facts related to statistics (which work equally well in any market, be it eurusd, coffee beef or stocks I don't know why). You'll find out how good you are) the main thing is that you're on the right track.
I am telling you this because I do not want you to be led into a swamp of extraneous unnecessary calculations with your absolutely correct judgments.
PS: I do not want to tell about them because it is a big research work and ways of applying these facts to trading is my intellectual property. I am sorry.

Out of curiosity I was comparing the OHLC of the stock market and the currency market, the body of the candle is larger in percentage points on the stock market, which indicates a greater trendiness of the stock market, which we have known for a long time)

I did not notice anything unusual, I just did not twist these candles, except for the periodic pattern I did not notice anything, andnow you have intrigued me, I have missed something, please give me a hint)

 
Igor Makanu:

I had to learn how to draw python charts

I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,

I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))

I shared it on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing


It's quite fascinating ))

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

I had to learn how to draw python charts

I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,

I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))

shared on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing


Here it is, a spherical horse in a vacuum

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Here it is, a spherical horse in a vacuum

I think it's more accurate - a spherical horse in a google colubus.

great thing! - everything works out of the box, in a couple of dozen lines, at least get all the graphs you want ))))

import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
import time
from google.colab import drive
drive.mount('/content/drive')
path = r"/content/drive/MyDrive/img/"

def ReadData(f_name):
    result = {}
    file_data = np.genfromtxt(f_name, delimiter=';',dtype = None)
    for d in file_data:
        row = list(d)
        key = row.pop(0)
        result[key] = [x for x in row if np.isnan(x) == False]
    return result

def SaveChart(day, arr) :
    title_name = time.strftime("%Y-%m-%d", time.gmtime(day))
    f_name = path + title_name + ".png"
    x = np.linspace(0.0, 2*np.pi, len(arr))
    plt.figure(figsize=(12, 12))
    plt.subplot(polar=True)
    plt.title(title_name)
    plt.plot(x, arr, c = "r")
    plt.savefig(f_name, dpi=100)
    plt.close()


# --- MAIN ---
data = ReadData('data.csv')
for k in data.keys() :  
    SaveChart(k, data[k])

csv format: datetime ; open ; open ; ......open

 
Igor Makanu:

I had to learn how to draw python charts

I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,

I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))

I googled ithttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing

It would be good to fix the "vertical" scale (which is in pips).

Then the cartoon would be more visual.

 
Dmitriy Skub:
Not on, but in) For example, in options trading.

Hi!

How?

Tic saturation histograms don't indicate direction then.

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

I think it's more accurate - a spherical horse in a google colubus.

great thing! - everything works out of the box, in a couple of dozen lines, at least get all the graphs you want ))))

csv format: datetime ; open ; open; ......open

well, yeah, handy, no need to install anything

 
Alexander Ivanov:

Hi!

How?

Tic saturation histograms don't indicate the direction then.

Hi! As the unforgettable Reshetov used to say - "which way is up"))

There are some option structures, for which the price direction is not important - as long as the price moves.

I'm planning an article on this subject when I have time.

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