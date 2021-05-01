Laboratory - statistical analysis of price charts. - page 8
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I had to learn how to draw python charts
I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,
I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))
shared on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing
Greetings!
How do you use it on a trade?
All candlesticks are infinitely variable, but they all share only two facts related to statistics (which work equally well in any market, be it eurusd, coffee beef or stocks I don't know why). You'll find out how good you are) the main thing is that you're on the right track.
Out of curiosity I was comparing the OHLC of the stock market and the currency market, the body of the candle is larger in percentage points on the stock market, which indicates a greater trendiness of the stock market, which we have known for a long time)
I did not notice anything unusual, I just did not twist these candles, except for the periodic pattern I did not notice anything, andnow you have intrigued me, I have missed something, please give me a hint)
I had to learn how to draw python charts
I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,
I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))
I shared it on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing
It's quite fascinating ))
I had to learn how to draw python charts
I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,
I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))
shared on googlehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing
Here it is, a spherical horse in a vacuum
I think it's more accurate - a spherical horse in a google colubus.
great thing! - everything works out of the box, in a couple of dozen lines, at least get all the graphs you want ))))
csv format: datetime ; open ; open ; ......open
I had to learn how to draw python charts
I decided to use polar coordinates to draw EURUSD on the intraday by minutes,
I doubt that it is analyzable, but it is beautiful ))))
I googled ithttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13kj1s6Eae9Xg3A3J-KqYneWaIR2Qev-y?usp=sharing
It would be good to fix the "vertical" scale (which is in pips).
Then the cartoon would be more visual.
Not on, but in) For example, in options trading.
Hi!
How?
Tic saturation histograms don't indicate direction then.
I think it's more accurate - a spherical horse in a google colubus.
great thing! - everything works out of the box, in a couple of dozen lines, at least get all the graphs you want ))))
csv format: datetime ; open ; open; ......open
well, yeah, handy, no need to install anything
Hi!
How?
Tic saturation histograms don't indicate the direction then.
Hi! As the unforgettable Reshetov used to say - "which way is up"))
There are some option structures, for which the price direction is not important - as long as the price moves.
I'm planning an article on this subject when I have time.