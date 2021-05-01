Laboratory - statistical analysis of price charts. - page 6
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It is also interesting to take a sample not of 100 intervals, but by time = a week and see.
Also, what is interesting, I tried to analyze the zigzag price spread, but there was no clear structure there (like with hourly candlestick spreads), but there is with time intervals. How it is!
It is also interesting to take a sample not of 100 intervals, but by time = a week and see.
Also, what is interesting, I tried to analyze the zigzag price spread, but there was no clear structure there (like with hourly candlestick spreads), but there is with time intervals. How it is!
It's also interesting to take a sample of not 100 segments, but by time = a week and see.
It's not so pretty there.
Even more interesting would be to look at a sliding sampling window of 500-1000 knees.
Let's see 500, 1,000 might be too much, not enough history.
It will be even more interesting to look at a sliding sampling window of 500-1000 knees.
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3:00 and 7:00 p.m. are just like the enchanted ones.
Wait, there's a mistake in my formula ;) I took the time of the right extremum to determine the hour, or rather the left extremum, so to speak the time of the start of the segment.
Wait, there's an error in my formula ;) I took the right extremum time to determine the hour, or rather the left extremum time, so to say the start of the segment.
)))) happens
Reworked, the hour was taken by the starting point of the segment.
I've redone it, the hour is based on the starting point of the segment.