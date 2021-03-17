Canvas vs Labels - page 3
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Alexey Viktorov:
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What can we talk about if he measures in milliseconds, not micro ...
So measure in microseconds, surprise the readers of this thread. The library is freely accessible:https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/33898 . You can make anything you like out of it. Who prevents you from doing so...?
In general, I think all that discussion should be moved to the CodeBase topic. Right there...
So do the microsecond measurements, surprise the readers of this thread. The library is freely available:https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/33898 . You can make anything you want based on it. Who's stopping you...?There isalready a special topic for thathttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364643 . Only the library itself is discussed there, not the performance test. While working on this project I decided to "kill two birds with one stone", conduct a comparative test and give programmers an opportunity to easily organize text output to chart.
There's nothing to discuss. All discussion consists of one bad word. I noticed long ago that good codes are not posted on CodeBase.
There is nothing to discuss there. The whole discussion is encapsulated in one bad word. I've noticed for a long time that good codes are not posted in CodeBase.
If it's really so, it will be an empty thread... And keep your naughty words to yourself, you heater! Artyom seems to have already warned you not to engage in flooding...
And what about the fact that you don't like something in other Community members' codes, add your own, who's stopping you...! Or is it just about hatin' other community members?!...
What can we talk about if he's measuring in milliseconds and not micro, and even single pass. And what's more, he doesn't even understand that he is measuring filling the table of object characteristics(which takes tens of microseconds at most) and not the forming of the object itself.
The topic caught my attention as I'm planning to start using Kanvas. I've read all the way to here and it all made sense, I thought so) Nikolai, don't waste your time arguing (if only for fun) ), everyone who understands what's what.
There is nothing to discuss there. The whole discussion is encapsulated in one bad word. I've noticed for a long time that good codes are not posted on CodeBase.
Fxsaber is an exception.
There are no exceptions for me. I can't make sense of what Fxsaber writes and I can't use blindly.
And this character does not look like a troll. He looks more like Know-Nothing pretending to be a professor.
Of course, of course, I don't know anything and I don't know anything about anything. :) And the measurements presented don't tell me anything. :) Also, the source:https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/33898 doesn't carry any information. :) I won't say yours is true, but I have no need to argue with you either!
I'll update the measurement results soon, which will already be in microseconds! Plus, measurements of the combined display variant, Labels + Kanvas. A reminder thatno trollingis welcome in this discussion! Only clearly justified arguments! !! Also, questions of substance!
So, presenting the updated results as promised. At the same time, I decided to add a variant of the display with Kanvas as a background to the comparison. Also, I took the programmers' comments into account and measured in microseconds, for greater accuracy. Plus, minimum, average and maximum delays on ticks began to be correctly detected.
I tested it on the simplest model of ticks "Open prices only". Hence, there are small nuances in the display on the labels.
Canvas
Result
Labels with Canvas as background, without optimizing output speed
Labels with background and with optimized output speed
Labels without background, without optimisation of output speed
Labels without background, with optimized output speed
Results table
So the advantages of using labelsin this type of task are obvious. Anyone wishing to replicate the measurements or anyone needing an easy way to output text to a chart can download the source code here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/33898.
So, presenting the updated results as promised. At the same time, I decided to add a variant of the display with Kanvas as a background to the comparison. Also, I took the programmers' comments into account and measured in microseconds, for greater accuracy. Plus, minimum, average and maximum delays on ticks started to be correctly determined.
Thus, advantages of using labelsin this type of tasks are obvious. Anyone who wants to repeat the measurements or anyone who needs easy way to output text to chart can download source code here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/33898.
Obviously Canvas (BitMap) is redrawn/copied whole and labels only which have changed. Why am I surprised ?
Canvas is just handy and moderately fast.