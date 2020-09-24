Is there a grail?) - page 2
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It is strange that no one has written in verse).
There are mostly pessimists here - they did not succeed and therefore, in their view, no one else can succeed at all.
This kind of flawed thinking is immediately apparent. At the same time, they present their pessimism in the wrapping of jokes and jokes, or in poems, or in the form of unconcealed aggression.
They do not understand that in order to solve a problem, it (the problem) must first be formulated. But they have not even formulated the task. So it is not surprising that they do not have a solution.
Unfortunately, their grail is built on the banal but frustrating principle that they have more money.
Not only that, but more on exclusive access to information on warrants.
Not only that, but more on exclusive access to information about warrants.
That is not necessary. For each dimension it is enough to have a series (flat trend, long flat on one level) sufficient enough to perform any adequate martingale, both flat and trend.
The seriality should be chaotic. Sometimes 2-3 in a row, sometimes giving a martin a little more than 100%.
Everything.
All martinets are drained, all the "right" ones are either in drawdowns, or the yield per year is not higher than the salary in the factory.:)
It is not necessary. It is enough for each dimension to make a seriality (a no-flat trend, a long flat on one level) sufficient for any adequate martingale to survive, both flat and trend.
The seriality should be chaotic. Sometimes 2-3 in a row, sometimes giving a martin a little more than 100%.
Everything.
All martin plummeted, all the "right" or in drawdowns, or the yield per year is not higher than the salary in the factory.:)
the casino does not lose.
There are mostly pessimists here - they did not succeed and therefore, in their view, no one else can succeed at all.
This kind of flawed thinking is immediately visible. At the same time, they present their pessimism in the wrapping of jokes and jokes, or in poems, or in the form of unconcealed aggression.
They do not understand that in order to solve a problem, it (the problem) must first be formulated. But they have not even formulated the task. So it is not surprising that they do not have a solution.
I know that 95% of programmers here are humorists (they think so). Who knows... suddenly, someone had a grail born yesterday, but no money to launch it, or wants to try it on pamm-accounts, but has never tried to figure out a pamm-system himself...
Theoretically it happens.
Give me three!
Give me three!
Yesterday it was big but five. Today it's three but small.
Here, there are mostly pessimists - they did not succeed and therefore, in their view, no one else can succeed at all.
This kind of flawed thinking is immediately visible. At the same time, they present their pessimism in the wrapping of jokes and jokes, or in poems, or in the form of unconcealed aggression.
They do not understand that in order to solve a problem, it (the problem) must first be formulated. But they have not even formulated the task. So it is not surprising that they do not have a solution.
Come on, Leha, tell us about the Tractor.