Clarification from the Administration - page 8

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MetaQuotes #:
We will be accepting Mir cards in a couple of days. We are already accepting WebMoney.

"...accepting MIR cards" - is that for deposits ? And for withdrawals which ones and when?

 
Mikhail Mishanin #:

"...accepting MIR cards" - is that for deposits ? And for withdrawals which ones and when?



You need to check for yourself and there will be no unnecessary questions :)
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