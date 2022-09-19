Clarification from the Administration - page 8
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We will be accepting Mir cards in a couple of days. We are already accepting WebMoney.
"...accepting MIR cards" - is that for deposits ? And for withdrawals which ones and when?
"...accepting MIR cards" - is that for deposits ? And for withdrawals which ones and when?
You need to check for yourself and there will be no unnecessary questions :)