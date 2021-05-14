Validation error when releasing the trading robot to the market. - page 7
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Has the validator broken down again?
Same mistake again...
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report 38 total trades test on NZDUSD,H1 there are no trading operations test on GBPUSDcheck,M30 tester takes too long strategy tester report not found
I have a feeling it's a kind of pattern. I got exactly the same output with a difference in number of trades on EURUSD:
The most interesting thing is that I already wrote in OnInit() unconditional BUY trade opening, and closing it after 5 minutes. Still the same shit: "no trades"!How can there be no operations if here it is, opening at 100% Or one is not enough, doesn't it count?! Somebody "at the helm", please give us an answer.
It feels like a pattern. I have the same output with a difference in the number of trades on EURUSD:
The most interesting thing is that I already wrote in OnInit() unconditional BUY trade opening and closing it after 5 minutes. Still the same shit: "no trades"!How come there are no trades, if here it's opened 100% or one trade is not enough, it doesn't count! Somebody "at the helm", give me an answer please.
All the jobs that went well the day before yesterday are now getting a "strategy tester report not found" rejection
What's the new (old) gimmick? What else did you come up with to blow off more developers? Where to look, what to fix? It's not a bug, it's a hell of a thing...
This topic was already brought up at the beginning of the topic, but after browsing a few pages, I still don't understand what's going on there.
One and the same work for people at first did not pass, then passed without any edits.
Already here there can be no logic errors because of extremely primitive logic - there is nowhere to go wrong ;)
Everything is booting normally.
No " strategy tester report not found" errors....
I just updated it now, everything is ok.
Everything is booting normally.
No " strategy tester report not found" errors....
I just updated it now, everything is ok.
If so, it has been fixed, - thanks for the info. I will check it now with 100% passing robot.------- Added 21:02 -------------
Not even the two dozen line robot whose code I posted above gets through.
No way!
Similar. When adding an expert to MT4 (I haven't tried MT5), the validator goes into denial. And in a couple of seconds after the start button is pressed.
Similar. When adding an expert to MT4 (I haven't tried MT5), the validator goes into denial. And in a couple of seconds after the start button is pressed.
The 2-second rejection is if the same file is loaded twice. Make overwrites with another file or recompile the same file ;)
Just for fun I've checked "for validation" a dozen of files of my colleague, whom I've written the codes for validation (all of them were checked with the validator by me and my colleague successfully published them).
Today not a single one has passed!
Does this mean a dozen robots slipped through by accident? Was I just lucky? Because judging from today, I'm specifically crooked...
It's weird, this whole thing. Every day there's a new one.
If you intend to explain the problem by "too complex logic" and/or logical errors, here's a code of a "single-cell" robot that gets exactly the same error: " "strategy tester report not found " "
Already here there is no way there can be logical errors because of the extremely primitive logic - there is nowhere to go wrong ;)
Maybe it's simple to explain - the server is being updated to new versions, something was not screwed somewhere, tweaked, bugs are popping up again, etc.