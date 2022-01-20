MT5 and speed in action - page 3
Seems the speed is heavily influenced by the number of trades, not orders.
It's possible. Will definitely check it out.
At even a frightening 20000ms / 100000 cycles it's a far cry from 5-30ms per call.
I don't understand how it works.
In its simplest form:
You just need to change your approach to the calculations themselves (do intermediate return as often as required by the task). But if it is complicated, consider at the 1st stage that OnMain is absent for you (you move the main code not to OnMain, but to OnTrade2XX), respectively you don't need to learn anything in OnMain
What is OnMain? How can there be more than one event in the queue in OnMain if every event calls OnMain to handle the queue?
Need to run on an account with a lot of trading history.
Please ask readers to quote their results of this script.
Run from my not-so-new laptop.
Started 3 times on different characters. These are the results:
The result, imho, is excellent.
And there are many different processes running on computer, average CPU activity ~=50-65%.
Even a frightening 20000ms / 100000 cycles is far from 5-30ms per call.
In combat EAs, I've wrapped functions everywhere in suspicious places into _B(FuncName(...), AlertTime). Here is a short excerpt of the log from the most recent entries.The time column shows how often the friezes occur.
