Investors to sue Moscow Exchange over stoppage of WTI oil trading - page 2
Imho will win the trial. As there is no possibility of placing negative bids and there was no possibility of closing the loss-making positions themselves.
This was known in advance, hence the usual market risk. As was the fact that there were no buyers
I don't... I don't know. You have to read a lot of law. I would still bet on compensation of the negative part, but the exchange is already charged... Anyway, let's get some popcorn...
In a futures contract (by definition) the risk is not limited by anything and zero is a limit.
Roughly speaking: you bought the futures - you are limited to zero at the bottom, but if you sold it, you are not limited to anything at the top - you get an inequality of parties, which contradicts the basic principles
In such a situation the laws only protect illiterate grannies, qualified investors do not. In addition, buying a futures contract initially means that it is to be exercised within a certain period of time. Early "redemption" is an option
Investors to sue Moscow Exchange over WTI trading halt
Investors had no opportunity to reduce or limit their risk when WTI crude oil prices plunged to negative levels
The title of the thread is already wrong, the correct title would be "Exchange players who have been catching falling knives are going to sue MOEX"
Imho will win the trial. There was no possibility to place orders with negative prices and in general there was no possibility to close losing positions.
I don't understand a lot of things, but why didn't traders set them?
or they just did not work?
If there were no stops, what complaints?
I don't understand a lot of things, but why didn't traders set them?
Or they just didn't work?
If there were no stops, then what are the claims?
Since 1 May.
Friends, please explain this whole situation to me from the point of view of STACKAN. And so thought and so, I do not understand. I could understand if the price would move simply "by the indicative", but it seems it is FORTS also by the book, i.e. by counter orders. How did it end up below 0? What kind of negative bids were knocked into by negative offers. It's even a little chilly from lack of understanding)