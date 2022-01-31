Representation of an object in programming. - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main thing is to keep it simple for the user, not complicated.
The goal is to model"Systems in Systems" and"Systems in Environments". Imagine that there is some chaotic set of various parameters ("proto-environment") that are randomly or deliberately assembled into complexes - Objects. Then, the first proto-blocks "derive" from them and static objects (after the construction of their event and logical models) turn into functioning systems, forming the System Environment. That is, the primary proto-environment does not exist any more - it is reborn, which means that new Objects will be formed in other conditions than the first ones, and getting into the Environment they will continue to change it. The medium will become more complex because the Objects that fill it will be more complex, because, in turn, the medium in which they were "born" was more complex than the primary proto medium. It turns out a peculiar evolution of program Objects.
It remains to be understood how users are needed here).
The goal is to simulate"Systems' Mediums" and"Systems in Mediums". Imagine that there is some chaotic set of various parameters ("proto-environment") that are randomly or deliberately assembled into complexes - Objects. Then, the first proto-blocks "bud" from them and static objects (after their event- and logic-models construction) turn into functioning systems, forming the System Environment. That is, the primary proto-environment does not exist any more - it is reborn, which means that new Objects will be formed in other conditions than the first ones, and getting into the Environment they will continue to change it. The Environment will become more complex because the Objects that fill it will be more complex, because, in turn, the Environment in which they were "born" was more complex than the primary proto-Environment. It turns out a peculiar evolution of program Objects.
It remains to understand how users are needed).
Users are those who will use your object models, obviously.
Let me explain by example: I need to calculate some mathematical nonsense, I have two ways: (1) to learn the apparatus and to code myself, (2) take a ready-made library and use the already ready: set the input data, and take the output data.
The second option is supposed to be simpler, clearer, save my time, etc.
The users are those who will use your object models, obviously.
Let me explain by example: I need to calculate some mathematical nonsense, I have two ways: (1) learn the mathematical apparatus and code everything myself, (2) take a ready-made library and use already ready: substitute data on input, and take data on output.
The second option is supposed to be easier, clearer, save me time, etc.
Yes, of course, that was a joke. Need to think about this issue.
Yes, of course, that was a joke. We need to think about this issue.
Ideally it could be such an environment of modelling complex (market) processes based on calculating the interaction of market objects. I have met such mathematicians who have promised to build a market model, no joke, modelling the interaction of large institutional professional participants. The scale of course is huge, one could defend several dissertations. 😉
Ideally, this could be such an environment of modelling complex (market) processes based on calculating the interaction of market objects. I have met such mathematicians who have promised to build a market model, no kidding, modelling the interaction of large institutional professional participants. The scale of course is huge, one could defend several dissertations. 😉
Very much missing is a model (meaningful, but not too complex) of large non-speculative market participants, like states, international organisations, etc. Influence strongly, what they want is not always clear)
But it's basically a Markovian model, which obviously doesn't take into account dependence on market background, does it?
By the way, generative grammars were invented by Chomsky precisely to represent long-range dependencies in texts. For example, if a sentence contains the word 'if', then it is very likely that sooner or later the word 'that' will appear. He explicitly contrasted this approach with the primitive Markov chains approach, where a sequence of letters simply determines the probabilities for the next letter (in trading, they sometimes try to do the same by replacing letters with candles).
In my view, Chomsky's approach is not a rejection of Markovism, but rather a search for Markovism with a more complex space of states in an initially non-Markovian process.
And it is worth noting that Chomsky's approach deals only with syntax, not semantics.
If you don't want to write your "Objects" language in Haskell notation, you can use yacc and lex program notation (bison and flex). In any case, in the absence of any attempt to implement the language there will be no way to see its internal problems and contradictions. All languages are bound to have them).
If you don't want to write your "Objects" language in Haskell notation, you can use yacc and lex program notation (bison and flex). In any case, in the absence of any attempt to implement the language there will be no way to see its internal problems and contradictions. All languages have them).
you can use diagrams :-). As in classic Pascal books or modern SQLite
you can use diagrams :-) Like in classic Pascal books or modern SQLite
Perhaps he is making a language for a quantum computer and his circuits will consist of Paul and Adamar cubic vents)
What is missing is a model (meaningful, but not too complex) of large non-speculative market players, such as states, international organisations etc. Influencing strongly, what they want is not always clear)
Yes, it would be interesting to combine fair exchange rate models and statistically valid ACP forecasts, but still even such a model would not cope with a voluntaristic approach, as Turkey stunned everyone at the end of the year.