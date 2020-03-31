Indicator, Need advice on auto-control of DISTANCE between text (MT-4) - page 3
No. No one needs it except a small handful of enthusiasts. Mostly people want it to be simple, straightforward and understandable.
You must think of Nikolai as an enthusiast. But he is just screwing around with possibilities of canvas. In fact, if you apply a canvas without any "tricks", you can replace all labels and so on...
Here's one example of a kanvas without "twists"
Creating one OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL for flag and one for text output.
And who needs it and why?
It's easier and clearer to write/draw everything invented/movable/adjustable on a canvas with a graphical object. The object is simple. But their ratio is a mess. But kanvas is also an object, but one object per candle - you just create a canvas and draw everything you need there. You don't have to think how to save line spacing when changing the chart period and vertical scale.
You can think whatever you like and however you like. But reality remains reality regardless of what you think about it. And the reality is that few people need these beauties, especially those who freelance. And when they write for themselves, they write even easier.
This very fact strikes me - to walk around with a canvas in your outstretched hand in a place where people are mostly disdainful even for ordinary indicators.
However, the person asking the question here has just said what he needs it for. And the simplest option for this is a canvas. Everything else is subjective.
The easiest option is to rotate the test marks 90 degrees and write everything on one line.
The easiest option is to rotate the test marks 90 degrees and write everything on one line.
Well, yes, but it doesn't fit the topicstarter's request.
Artem, so write the code that matches the request. Lots of people will love Canvas, and that's all: make the caption of the graphic readable.
Wait, why me? I can do it, I can, but I don't need it yet.
I gave the questioner a direction where you can do it with high quality. Nikolay even gave me an example of code (I didn't look at it).
The rest is up to the questioner - either to adjust the height of graphical objects to each other in different situations (there are like three of them per candle), or do everything on a small canvas for one candle and set the place of rendering. Why should I do it for him?
Good suggestion, and it immediately becomes clear that things are not so rosy))