Need advice on auto-control of DISTANCE between text (MT-4)
Well, yes, but it doesn't fit the question of the author.
But it's consistent with his task. And the task is to know the name of the pattern and the percentage.
Wait, why should I? I can do it, I can do it, but I don't need it yet.
I gave the questioner a direction where you can do a good job. Nicholas even gave me an example of code (I did not look at what's there).
The rest - the topikstarter's business - or adjust the height of graphical objects to each other in different situations (there are like three of them per candle), or do everything on a small canvas for a candle and set him a place for drawing. Why should I do it for him?
You have already started an argument.
The easiest option is to rotate the test marks by 90 degrees and write everything on one line
Win or lose.
I don't fall for the "weak" approach.
I'll tell you right off the bat - not weak. But there's no time for games either. Consider me a loser, okay?
I always thought that if a person shows a picture of what he wants to achieve and asks how to achieve it, it is necessary to suggest a direction for achieving the stated goal, not to suggest another one.
It is kind of nice when a simpler surrogate is offered instead of a sausage, but one wants a sausage.
I don't play dumb.
Well, it wasn't me you were arguing with.)
Yeah, I wasn't arguing...
Where? Where's the argument?
The turkey was thinking the same way. However, I understand that the psychology of the former taxi driver has an impact. If he is asked to give a lift, he should do it and not show that the place is nearby, two houses away and you can walk.
Just solve the problem.
Does Kanvas seem like a monster? And that's why we need to create a Frankenstein...
Artyom, if you already HAVE experience in this direction - can you LIE to take on this job (via freelancing) = finish the multiline signature (?!!) :)
....... I don't have time to read the comments ))
Dmitry Fedoseev- your suggestion ==>"The easiest option is to rotate the test marks by 90 degrees and write everything in one line. "
already done ... looked it up - wrong (!) == very hard to perceive written (!) ... it's OK for japanese == their writing is already VERTICAL :D.
... in my head I thought == ok, at 45* (?!) ... a little better ... but it's not the same (!) == it's a long line (!)... And a trader must NOT "read" books, but quickly navigate patterns (!),
and a short 3-line inscription is OPTIMALLY suitable for this purpose:
... all in all == turned out VERY GOOD )))) (thanks to the developer))
... the unique "reversal" patterns themselves are a credit to Wykoff, and his followers))
found them, knowing the approximate method - succeeded )))) and very well indeed ))))
now refining the "filter" that eliminates false signals ... filter IS, but it is glitchy somewhere at terminal functions :( ..... looking for "workarounds" (!)
... Basically - it's a READY indicator ))) we only need to fine-tune the filter (false signal elimination), and the "interval between lines , so that there would not be THAT :
You can think whatever you like and however you like. But reality remains reality regardless of what you think about it. And the reality is that few people need these beauties, especially those who freelance. And when they write for themselves, they write even easier.
This very fact strikes me - to walk around with a canvas outstretched in a place where people mostly disdain even simple indicators.
A canvas is definitely useful, for example - panels/tables/scales are much more convenient to make on a single canvas.