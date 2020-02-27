Calculate the probability of reversal - page 12

we should not consider a 2-dimensional probability, such as "Yes" or "No", but a quantitative one, i.e. in how many points?
 
you should not consider a 2-dimensional probability, such as "Yes" or "No", but a quantitative one, i.e. in how many points?
No, in how many points, there is no such thing as a point, just a step, that's all.
 

gentlemen of mathematics, what is the function?


 
gentlemen of mathematics, what is the function?


Better like this, if you add up the data correctly, you get high and low of a real candle)))

Right the fuck who can decipher it, even a mathematician, if not Perelman of course.

p.s. The histogram of the zero bar is not redrawn it is the data for calculation.

1

 
Everything is simple at first glance on the story, how to form the conditions is a big task, only the conditions how to prescribe them I can't yet understand... There is a regularity and the conditions are different.
 
Better like this, if you add up the data correctly, you get the high and low of a real candle)))

The right one can't decipher it, not even a mathematician, if not Perelman of course.

So incremental processing, just like statistical processing, has lost a useful piece of information?
 
So incremental processing, just like statistical processing, has lost a useful piece of information?

Why not, only statistical data what to take, and from what interval, if you just take the price high or low of any cycle in time, no matter what timeframe, you get the average and no more. The purpose of what statistics to show some data, you're looking for the average price of high and low, for example, so you get the average, not the exact data of high and low.

 
gentlemen of mathematics, what is the function?


Isn't it y=1/x?
 
Isn't it y=1/x?

it is the same

the picture shows the distribution of increments with the tails of several currency pairs (M1, over three months)

a similar function is also elementary

just the boys are getting into the thick of it.

 
Isn't that y=1/x?

another cool option I found

sine/arxine.

there was a wave, there is a distribution and vice versa

shall we try it?

.......

