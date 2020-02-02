How sad it is... - page 5
Only trouble is, well, no local ecosystem has been created for GUI, as long as there are no threads,
Some people, those who can :) Some who can, think differently and do well. There are already many examples in mql with a decent interface.
There is only one question, either you do it or you whine.
Didn't TC promise to post the code with and without GUI?
I wouldn't be so categorical in denying the usefulness of all sorts of windows for EAs. What's an example? Here is a dashboard with today's/yesterday's/week's profits. Maximum drawdown during the same time. Traded volume. Of course, the usefulness of such information is debatable, but that's up to someone.
On a demo account, button processing is terribly slow. (с)
After chart drawing/rendering events, you need to callChartRedraw(); then there will be no lag, this is a feature of the platform
Yep, thanks.
Now I understand why I put ChartRedraw() in last year's version; I'd forgotten what it was for...
So, are we having more fun?)
So, is it more fun?)
In a way, yes. Thank you, all of you have helped to dispel the last doubts.
Re-entry after a year has confirmed my first impression - MT5 is a step backwards.
It makes no sense to use it, advantages are illusory, disadvantages are real, and the tester shows killer features.
The only strong incentive to use the platform - the broker has only MT5.
The search of word-combination "MT5 advantages" gives 27 pages with a list of topics. And almost each of the topics consists of many dozens of pages. Having looked through a few of them (it will take you a year to read them) I realized one thing - a "group of apologists" insistently insinuates: "MT5 is cool, MT4 is full of shit...".
Instead of praising MT4 I would suggest to really evaluate MT5's declared advantages and compare them with its disadvantages.
The main things that are credited as advantages are:
1. Quick performance
2. Hedging and netting in one bottle
3. Robot builder
4. Multicurrency tick tester. Allegedly superfast.
My take on these benefits:
1. The real performance is generated by the DC, not the terminal.
If the terminal slows down its execution, MT5 will not help to speed it up.
Where execution is normal, a difference of a few milliseconds has no significant impact on the final financial result.
2. I do not know about you, but for me netting is a blunt sickle. I am not a fan of flips, but netting is much worse in all other respects, it excludes many algorithms available in hedging.
3. Has anyone managed to put together anything good worthwhile? I'm asking the advanced, the dummies (to whom the function is addressed) are pretty clear.
4. In my eyes, this is the main failure of MT5 developers. I do not even need to enumerate "what's wrong" in this tester. The multicurrency and ticks do not outweigh the great inconveniences, drawbacks and shortcomings.
In MT4, using graphical interface that allows you to fully trade in the tester, I set up 90% of robots in the visualization. I make several sets of sets for typical situations. I use the optimizer only for specifying what has been done in the visualizer.
It is impossible in MT5, GUI is dead in MT5. MT5 tester's visual is implemented literally in some embryonic version.
I do all my testing exclusively in MT5 and the robots trade exclusively in MT4. There is no difference. If you have an MT5 account, these robots will work on it without the slightest change.
But, as noted above - you're thinking solely about ONE. Forgetting that MQL produces Metatrader for HIS own enrichment.
You want MT5 to have everything you specified, or even you want MT4 back - justify the profitability of MetaQuotes from such actions. And I assure you it will be done. All your talk about "MT5 is a step backwards" is not supported by money exactly. MetaQuotes on MT5 have raised their profits very nicely. So how can you claim it's a "step backwards" ?
first impression is that MT5 is a step backwards.
Not that it's a step backwards. It just has a lot of things in it that are not required in real trading, and things that have existed for years in 4 have been removed. The fifth version of MQL is really less convenient, you have to write one third more by hand. For myself I have partly solved this problem by completely abandoning the built-in indicators, all by myself, all written, only use.
I have caught an angered user's post on forexfactory. In two words: absence of off-line charts and, as a consequence, impossibility to use reno-charts (custom cannot trade), the man also complains about the lack of built-in reno, tick and rege-bars; a good visual tester of 4, which was a complete chart window, was discarded and replaced by a neutered reindeer.
Guys, don't take your own or anyone else's "couldn't handle it or didn't even want to figure it out" as truth.
Reality hurts, regardless of psychological attitudes, the words spoken and the volume of "give me, otherwise you're @#$!" requests.
Remember also the biker joke "you are new every year".