From practice to theory and back to practice - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
линейная комбинация двух нестационарных рядов дает может давать стационарный ряд
as long as the series themselves are fundamentally connected otherwise everything is futile
In forex pairs are not cointegrated, but out of more than two it is possible to find a stationary combination
not really
only in a relatively short interval pairs can pretend to be cointegrated and even pass the ADF test and other similar tests
and then they spread out inevitably
His balance curve is stationary and ergodic
it probably wasn't a true graph
For simpler synthetics, fewer assets are used, but they have, for example, small profits from each series of trades, trades are quite rare, and some of them can last for months - spreads and swaps "eat up" all the profits.
this kind of thing is better done with stock indices, but even there may be hanging gaps (spread corridor shifts) for a month or more
only over a relatively short interval can pairs pretend to be cointegrated and even pass the ADF test and other similar tests
OK, let's play...
Tell me about "cointegration" and "ADF test and other similar tests" fora "portfolio of more than two assets" (c).
OK, let's play...
Tell me about "cointegration" and "ADF test and other similar tests" fora "portfolio of more than two assets" (c).
on a relatively short interval
on a relatively short interval
Tell me about "co-integration on a relatively short interval" and the "ADF test and other similar tests" for "a portfolio of more than two assets" (c).
Is this better?
Tell me about "cointegration ON THE SHORTEST INTERVIEW" and "ADF test and other similar tests" for "a portfolio of more than two assets" (c).
Is that better?
nothing could be simpler.
optimize a portfolio, e.g. using MGC like this
unload these figures into csv and apply them to any statistical packet (e.g. gretl) equipped with ADF or KPSS or another stationarity test
you may choose such an interval, over which the portfolio will be almost indistinguishable from the stationary series
it is also possible to check manually in excel by regression of residues
(I'm too lazy to check it)
I remember there are 3 or even 4 versions of the test in ADF, and you have to deal with lag parameters there as well
It seems that cointegration is defined for integrated series. Is it already established by someone that currency price series are such?
A long time ago. Lots of material online.
For example
"Conclusion: the hypothesis of a unit root has been disproved; the series of relative closing price increments of the EUR/USD currency pair is stationary.
Thus, we find that the series of closing prices of EUR/USD currency pair isintegrated of the 1st order". (с)
Don't be ridiculous
Don't be ridiculous.
very well reasoned )))))
and most importantly on the merits ))))
Conclusion: the hypothesis of a unit root has been disproved; the series of relative closing price increments of the EUR/USD currency pair is stationary.
Well, everyone knows damn well that almost any instrument is delta-stationary (returns or logreturns), but this is not the point
it would be strange if forex was suddenly not DS hehe
You don't need to show this kind of thing in full view.