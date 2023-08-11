A question for OOP experts. - page 22
ZS. Investors need trading, not programming methods - they have no use for them at all. That's why it's the Stanislavsky way about them too.
No. My investors want a start-up.
as far as i understood the purpose of the topic: "it doesn't matter what they say about you, as long as they say it about you!
ZS: I finally realized why some nonsense was shown on Ren TV or TV3 a couple of years ago that the Earth is flat in general ))))
Your logic is ironclad, George.) I can't argue with that. And the question "why?" can only be answered with speculation. There's a possibility that it's all for a reason. On the one hand, it's my "marketing." On the other, it's training. On the other, perhaps a prelude to some big invention. After all, I left graphics and want to apply my approach to AI, and there are no ready-made libraries and the "power" required is huge.
This is your vision. It was about the OOP and my approach. Quote the places where I praised myself.
You've switched to my personality here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/320813/page18
Before that, the conversation was purely on a technical topic.
As you may have noticed, when it was really on topic and you were asking questions, I offered to help you as much as I could.
But when you stepped off the topic and questions and started comparing your approach and yourself again (I'll have to give you lots of links here - lazy, but you can read the thread yourself), then I got disappointed and wrote my vision of why you needed it all.
Initially you must have wanted to figure it out, but then your alter ego prevailed over your ego and your desire for new knowledge, and you started praising your uniqueness. That's what made me disillusioned with you. So I wrote my vision. There's no trolling here - I just said my opinion. And you're saying yours. But I'm about you, and you are (ridiculously) about you too.
Everything turns out to be serious, investors, a startup, maybe a new language will appear, like fixme - - . I've got a logo, too.
No. My investors want a start-up.
Yes, I get questions all the time "What's the point of this?". So, I ask and compare with my own views.
About your psychological analyses of my behaviour, that's hilarious. But, uh, psychology isn't really your thing. No offense.
George, I would like to understand the meaning and application of virtual functions in practice (in which tasks and how exactly you use them) and the meaning of abstract classes. If you have specific tasks that you solve with these tools, please describe them.
George, I would like to understand the meaning and application of virtual functions in practice (in which tasks and how exactly you use them) and the meaning of abstract classes. If you have specific tasks that you solve with these tools, please describe them.
How are there no ready-made libraries? Maybe you don't have google? Or do you want to make a crutch on mql? What for? For the same fann it took 150 lines of code in pros and the same number in mql to make them work together. So you'd better learn an "adult" language and win api.