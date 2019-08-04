Financial transactions are limited - page 2

Vladimir Karputov:

It's a matter of common sense: one minute you had the same IP and the next minute you're in a far-off land. This is very suspicious. And as a preventive measure, a ban is placed on your finances.


You can take your issue further with ServiceDesk.

Sorry, thank you. Just wanted to solve the problem quicker, as this is the only place I make money.

 
Artem Markevych:

There was a problem client who accused me of something, but what should I do about it?

You committed fraud, you were warned of the consequences in your application.

And yet you pretend you don't know what you're talking about.

MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

You committed fraud, you were warned of the consequences in your application.

You pretend you don't know what you're talking about.

I made a mistake, I admit it! I want to fix it, please give me a chance!

I will make amends to the customer.

I've done a lot of good things for the service, I've been raising my job rating for a very long time. Don't deprive me of the opportunity to earn, please!

 

understand and forgive !


Denis Sartakov:

understand and forgive !


I'm glad you're having fun, but I made a mistake and regret it. I will ask you not to mock me, thank you.

 
Artem Markevych:

I'm glad you're having fun, but I made a mistake and regret it. I'll ask you not to mock me, thank you.

What have you done?

 
Artem Markevych:

I made a mistake, I admit it! I want to fix it, please give me a chance!

I will make amends to the customer.

I've done a lot of good things for the service, I've been raising my job rating for a very long time. Don't deprive me of the opportunity to earn, please!

The first thing to do, of course, is to compensate. And then there will probably be a conversation. I am not saying that, but in my humble opinion this is the right course of action.

Arkadii Zagorulko:

Did what even get done?

Closed the job fraudulently in his favour

Artyom Trishkin:

The first thing to do, of course, is to compensate. And then there will probably be a conversation. I am not saying that, but in my humble opinion this is the right course of action.

Already reimbursed in full: funds taken away, the right to sell taken away, financial transactions restricted.

 
Artem Markevych:

Already repaid in full: funds taken away, right to sell taken away, financial transactions restricted

These are all your losses. Have you personally reimbursed your client's losses?

