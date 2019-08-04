Financial transactions are limited - page 2
It's a matter of common sense: one minute you had the same IP and the next minute you're in a far-off land. This is very suspicious. And as a preventive measure, a ban is placed on your finances.
You can take your issue further with ServiceDesk.
Sorry, thank you. Just wanted to solve the problem quicker, as this is the only place I make money.
There was a problem client who accused me of something, but what should I do about it?
You committed fraud, you were warned of the consequences in your application.
You committed fraud, you were warned of the consequences in your application.
I made a mistake, I admit it! I want to fix it, please give me a chance!
I will make amends to the customer.
I've done a lot of good things for the service, I've been raising my job rating for a very long time. Don't deprive me of the opportunity to earn, please!
understand and forgive !
I'm glad you're having fun, but I made a mistake and regret it. I will ask you not to mock me, thank you.
What have you done?
The first thing to do, of course, is to compensate. And then there will probably be a conversation. I am not saying that, but in my humble opinion this is the right course of action.
Did what even get done?
Closed the job fraudulently in his favour
The first thing to do, of course, is to compensate. And then there will probably be a conversation. I am not saying that, but in my humble opinion this is the right course of action.
Already reimbursed in full: funds taken away, the right to sell taken away, financial transactions restricted.
These are all your losses. Have you personally reimbursed your client's losses?