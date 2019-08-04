Financial transactions are limited - page 4
I've written to him before, I'm waiting for a reply from him, I hope he'll get in touch and me and the administration will arrange it, I'm all for it, he just won't answer me :(
Does he have to be asked if he wants his money back?
If you want your rights to be restored, the first thing to do is to fix the situation and not to wait for the client you cheated to give you permission to fix it.
Jesus, how like children (c)...
I'll wire him anywhere.
Repent, then repent! Give back everything you took, plus the same amount for moral damage!
well at least I want to know where to send him the funds...
It's too late. If Rashid comes here and reads that ultimatum... I shudder to think what will happen.
It's all been taken and punished!
I would love to do that! But I've just tried to click on "Top up" and my top up options don't appear. I need to remove (at least) the financial restrictions so I can do it...
They have not taken everything, they have only frozen funds until your position and actions are clarified.
So far, you don't seem very willing to rectify the situation. It is not up to me to tell you how to repay the debt, but for you to throw a bunch of options here and find out which one works best for you.
I think I've already given you that option. Or do you want to consult with your client again?
Are there a lot of frozen funds in the account? Is it enough to pay back the debt?
