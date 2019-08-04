Financial transactions are limited - page 4

Artem Markevych:

I've written to him before, I'm waiting for a reply from him, I hope he'll get in touch and me and the administration will arrange it, I'm all for it, he just won't answer me :(

Does he have to be asked if he wants his money back?

If you want your rights to be restored, the first thing to do is to fix the situation and not to wait for the client you cheated to give you permission to fix it.

Jesus, how like children (c)...


 
Artem Markevych:

I'll wire him anywhere.

Repent, then repent! Give back everything you took, plus the same amount for moral damage!

Artyom Trishkin:

well at least I want to know where to send him the funds...

 
Denis Sartakov:

Repent! Give back everything you've taken, plus the same amount for moral damages!

It's too late. If Rashid comes here and reads that ultimatum... I shudder to think what will happen.

It's all been taken and punished!

 
Artem Markevych:

Well, at least I want to know where to send his funds...

  1. You deposit money into your account here in any way you can.
  2. You ask the administration to debit your account for the amount you owe to the cheating customer.
  3. The administration will transfer your money to his account.
All transactions are completely transparent and known to the administration - after all, everything is done with their help. And "I will transfer anywhere" is not an argument, as a transfer "anywhere and everywhere" is not a financial transaction within this resource and cannot be accepted by the administration as proof of your honest intentions and proof of your actions to redeem yourself.
I would love to do that! But I've just tried to click on "Top up" and my top up options don't appear. I need to remove (at least) the financial restrictions so I can do it...

 
Artem Markevych:

everything has already been taken away and punished

They have not taken everything, they have only frozen funds until your position and actions are clarified.

So far, you don't seem very willing to rectify the situation. It is not up to me to tell you how to repay the debt, but for you to throw a bunch of options here and find out which one works best for you.

I think I've already given you that option. Or do you want to consult with your client again?

 
Artem Markevych:

I would love to do that! But I've just tried to click on "Top up" and my top up options don't appear. I need to remove (at least) the financial restrictions so that I can do it...

Are there a lot of frozen funds in the account? Is it enough to pay back the debt?

Artyom Trishkin:

They have not taken everything, but only frozen funds until your position and actions are clarified.

So far, there is not much of a desire to rectify the situation. It is not up to me to tell you how to repay the debt, but for you to throw a bunch of options here and find out which one would work best for you.

I think I've already given you that option. Or do you want to consult with your client again?


