The consequences, in this case, are the type of indicator, the usefulness and clarity of its readings and values. In this case, what is the reason for transferring these charts from the website to the terminal?
Alexey, I am not going to argue with you.
Well, I looked manually for a few months, all at the same time.
This is a graph of the change in current and predicted values and their deviations from each other for the same type of news. It would be interesting to see a graph like this, but where there would be changes incurrent and previous values for all important currency news on a chronological basis.
@Renat Fatkhullin Please pay attention to the problem with the calendar. It's the third day I've been struggling, but I keep getting the same thing.
Trying to get Australian news from 15.08.2019 Here they are in the calendar
But the code doesn't find this news.
The screenshot shows that the time is set from 15.08.2019 01:00 to 15.08.2019 02:00 GMT time
The code string
CalendarValueHistory(m_Values, m_DateFrom, m_DateTo, m_countryCode, m_currency)
returned 0.
I then changed the period by setting the dates from 11.08.2019 to 17.08.2019 and made no further changes to the code. As a result got and those news on Australia from 15.08.2019 01:30 GMT
I would keep looking for errors in my code, but without changing anything I get the same Australia news of 06.08.2019 04:30 PM "Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision" or 08.08.2019 23:30 PM "Speech of Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe" and some others, also requesting news only 1 hour old.
I'm not posting the code because it's embarrassing to show this to people.
Alexey Viktorov:
...
Usually without code to run and test, there is no conversation ...
Usually without code that can be run and tested, there is no conversation ...
I'd send you the code, but you're too busy. It's not like it says I won't show it to anyone, I just won't put it out there.
See, here's the thing... I can look it up, but it won't change anything. The code that reproduces the bug should be given to the developers.
No one is asking for it.
It's like that anecdote about the actors in the theatre. You have to wait to get the lead. I would, but I don't know who.
A common practice: make a minimal code to reproduce the bug and post it. You can duplicate it in the bugs, bugs, questions thread.
Artyom, don't make me laugh. You yourself read and see how many pages a day what "problems" piss up a branch about bugs. It seems that people are not writing for trading, but for comparison between C++ and MQL5. It would be easier to provide the developers with the whole code instead of a scrap of it.