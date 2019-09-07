Economic calendar. Questions, discussions. - page 5
Looked through a lot of economic calendars, cranked up the news indicators for MT4. In my opinion, the presentation of information for analysis could be better. There is no connection between the news and the chart, and if there is, it is local and does not show the whole picture.
That's why I offer the next version of the news indicator - in addition to the standard functions of news release time displaying by a vertical line in the sub-window, there will be a graph of forecast curves and actual values with the histogram of their deviations by the news of a certain type for the selected currency. In this place, I think it is necessary to plot the minute candles, which were formed as a result of news releases from the above histogram. We need to see how the news release affects the quotes.
This way we isolate those news items that actually affect the currency and determine the true "importance" for a particular type of news item, we will see the dependencies of the direction of news impulses on the numerical values of that news item. Let's look at the dependence of news changes on previous changes and much more.
Vladimir, how do you imagine such a graph? If the news is released quarterly, or at least monthly, and the curves of the values are drawn on an M1 or even M15 chart.
In my opinion, something else is needed.
The graph will only be of those minute candles that were on history at the time of the relevant news release.
Yes, for clarity I would add a histogram of the deviations of these values and, for example, on top of it in a separate sub-window,a graph of only those minute candles that were on history at the time of the relevant news release.
I apologise for being crooked, but as shmog
So the bottom scale is monthly. And how do you stick the minutes in here?
it's a technical question, the ball's in your court...
It is in freelancing that some performers can afford to do as they are asked without thinking about the consequences. I can't even do that for money.
Did we agree to play table tennis?
The consequences, in this case, are the appearance of the indicator and the usefulness and clarity of its readings and values. In this case, what is the rationale for transferring these charts from the website to the terminal?