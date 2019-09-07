Economic calendar. Questions, discussions. - page 3
That's what I'm talking about.
Let's assume that in other news we can somehow analyse the predicted value and the actual value, then what about the news that has no predicted value. And what to do with news such as "The speech of European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi", there is nothing to analyse there at all.
I think a solution will be found in the process.
The reaction to news lasts about five minutes. The first minute or two is an impulse, then a derivative from it in the form of a correction, a pullback. That is all, the news is played out. The result is a 5 min candle. It will be interesting to see the glued chart of the currency from these candlesticks by all news. "All of them" as I don't understand the criterion of categorizing the news as important. You could just make it out of the important ones... or, better, this case, put it in indicator variables.
And then compare the above described histogram, actual values with such M5 chart. As a result we would clearly see the news effect and possibility of its prediction.
how do I find out when a news item was published in the past?
So in the picture it says 8:30 GMT
I'm talking about history.
Software is easy to pull out, and manually you can go to the number of the date of interest and see there.
What do I see in the terminal? if so, what do I see there?
In short, you can't see how the news played out "manually", even if there are news candlesticks, you can't tell from which news.
Here, put the dates you want
yes. you can also flick the weeks to the right and left of the calendar
Don't do this often - the autobahn will come flying in.